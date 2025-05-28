James Delingpole

Paul Weston
8h

Norman Fenton stated: "The fact that the number of white farmers in South Africa has fallen from over 100,000 in 1986 to less than 40,000 today also suggests at least an unnatural exodus."

It is highly probable 60,000 farmers emigrated. But it is not impossible 60,000 farmers have been murdered. If they had, how would we ever know? No SA politician would ever admit it had actually happened, and no MSM entity has ever sent a team of "investigative journalists" to SA to... you know, journalistically investigate....

The only thing we know to be actually true, is that every single SA farmer knows/knew large numbers of murdered SA farmers, which is not something that could be said about your average British or American soil toiler.

A recent interview with SA chappy Rob Herzog made the point that if official SA farm murder data is true, and was used as percentage figure with regard to the number of American farmers, it would equate to 250,000 murdered farmers in the U.S.A. which is something even Don Lemon might have difficulty in defending - or perhaps not.

Good post, James. Thank you.

Jaime Jessop
7h

Pleased we agree on some things James. That's now the SA white farmer genocide is real plus global warming is BS!

https://jaimejessop.substack.com/p/wrong-spiked-its-genocide-trump-is

