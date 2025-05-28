I try to avoid reading newspapers because I know they’re only going to annoy me. So it was probably a huge mistake on my part to read a Telegraph article the other day about President Trump’s Oval Office meeting with the president of South Africa. It was titled Ramaphosa ambushed over ‘white genocide’ - and of course it drove me nuts.

Here is one of the paragraphs that annoyed me:

Experts in South Africa say there is no evidence of white people being targeted, although farmers of all races are victims of violent home invasions in a country with a very high crime rate.

And here is the reporter’s hot take on Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who ought more accurately to be called the Kill Whitey Party, because that’s their main campaigning point. At rallies, Malema and his fans sing a jaunty song called “Shoot the Boer.’

Anyway, according to the Telegraph’s Connor Stringer, Deputy US Editor:

Opponents differ on whether Mr Malema is a dangerous dictator-in-waiting with fascist leaning or little more than a brash showman with a genius for stirring up notoriety and controversy.

Now obviously, what I should have done was not read the article at all. Failing that, what I should at least have done is shrug and go “Well this is what the MSM is like. You know it is. A perpetual lie machine.”

I suppose my problem was that having spent a few years in my twenties on the staff of the Telegraph, first as a diarist, latterly as an arts correspondent (and very occasional hard news reporter: I covered the LA Riots), I have a certain vestigial fondness for the paper that used to consider itself the house journal of the Tory shires. That is, the Telegraph represented - or at least pretended to represent - the old fashioned virtues and traditions of English country folk.

Quite possibly none of those readers remain. It has been a very long time since the Telegraph published a credible news article. And, of course, like all the MSM, it covered it itself in inglory during the Plandemic when it regurgitated government/WHO talking points in return for sack loads of cash a) from the taxpayer via government advertising and b) from Bill Gates. Even so, I do think it is a grievous insult to its old audience, and its traditions and values, to run news stories so biased, so inept, so knee-jerk anti-white that they might have been dashed off by an especially thick and rabid student Marxist at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at London University.

As you know, I’m no Trump fanboi. But I do think when Trump says stuff that is objectively true he ought to be given credit for it, regardless of the ideological sympathies of the publications reporting on it.

Genocide is a much overused word. But Trump is right. What is happening to white farmers in South Africa right now definitely counts as a ‘genocide’, which is defined as “acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.”

And here, to prove it statistically, is a characteristically measured analysis by my old friend Norman Fenton, who did so much good work during ‘Covid’ calling out the government’s statistical lies:

Here is the TL;DR

Although the hypothesis of a recent genocide against white South African farmers is difficult to define, it cannot be dismissed based on the data used by the mainstream media to do so. We have shown that, in a country with one of the highest murder rates in the world white farmers are currently more than twice as likely to murdered that an ‘average’ South African. We have also shown an alarming difference in the recent rate of murders of black and white farmers – a difference which was not evidence in 1990. When the approximate data for the years 2017-2022 is aggregated and full account is taken of the very wide uncertainty of the data using a Bayesian analysis, it is almost certain (99.98% probability) that the murder rate of white farmers is at least twice as high as that for black farmers, and highly likely (96.95% probability) to be at least three times as high. While these figures do not ‘prove’ that there is a genocide against white farmers they do provide undeniable evidence that in recent years white farmers are more likely to be murdered. The fact that the number of white farmers in South Africa has fallen from over 100,000 in 1986 to less than 40,000 today also suggests at least an unnatural exodus.

Case closed.