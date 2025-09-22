Veronica Swift is one of the world’s leading researchers into the Luciferian Brotherhood, aka the Deep State, the Cabal or the Illuminati. She tells James who is in charge; what he looks like (sometimes he takes the form of a dragon; sometimes of an impeccably dressed gentleman); how many devil worshippers there are; what powers they have; what they have to do get those powers; and so on. Featuring George Soros, Barack Obama and a cast of many thousands of demons. Her Substack is: https://veronicaswiftblog.substack.com. Her more detailed posts can be found at Veronicaswift.blog
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed