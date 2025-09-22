James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Veronica Swift

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Sep 22, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Veronica Swift is one of the world’s leading researchers into the Luciferian Brotherhood, aka the Deep State, the Cabal or the Illuminati. She tells James who is in charge; what he looks like (sometimes he takes the form of a dragon; sometimes of an impeccably dressed gentleman); how many devil worshippers there are; what powers they have; what they have to do get those powers; and so on. Featuring George Soros, Barack Obama and a cast of many thousands of demons. Her Substack is: https://veronicaswiftblog.substack.com. Her more detailed posts can be found at Veronicaswift.blog

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture