Did you know that Ozzy Osbourne was a closet Christian?

No, I didn’t either but here is a post someone kindly sent me from the Telegram channel of Paul Fleuret (Absolute 1776). (If I knew how to do links to people’s Telegram posts I would link to it.)

Contrary to popular belief - Ozzy was actually a Christian. And had been for at least the past 30 years. His lead guitarist Zakk Wylde is also a Christian. Ozzy never had any demons, pentagrams or Satanic imagery onstage. Quite the opposite - His stages were almost always adorned with angels and crosses (and not upside down ones). And even Black Sabbath, whilst touching upon Occult themes, was not Satanic. Tony Iommi is a Christian as well. Ozzy has openly stated his belief in Jesus Christ. Ozzy also never beat his kids or cheated on his wife. Sharon did, however, cheat on him and he forgave her. Sometimes to fight the darkness, you have to work within it and learn about it. You cannot defeat an enemy without knowledge of said enemy. Working in the dark to serve the light is a thing. Even the bat incident was overblown - he thought it was a plastic bat, and was too hammered drunk to know the difference. Was Ozzy perfect? Hell no. Not at all. Was he a role model? Probably not. But he also owned his imperfections. And FWIW: He is NOWHERE near any of the Pedo lists. Ozzy is NOT who many believe he was.

Water-muddying posts like Fleuret’s are why I now somewhat regret having set out to write a piece inquiring about Ozzy Osbourne’s Satanic affiliations. My excuses are as follows: I was raised in the Birmingham area, which is where most of the early heavy metal bands came from (My uncle, for example, was Robert Plant’s lunch table monitor at Stourbridge grammar); when I was at school, a lot of the older boys in my house were into heavy metal and definitely the first time I heard the word ‘paranoid’ was in the context of that rather catchy Black Sabbath track; the more I understand about the world, the more excruciatingly aware I become of the key role played by popular music in shaping and subverting mass consciousness.

As Leon Trotsky probably would have said if he’d lived long enough: “You may not be interested in heavy metal but heavy metal is interested in you.”

The other thing that piqued my interest in the topic was reading tosh like this from Osbourne’s obituary in the Daily Telegraph.

Osbourne always ridiculed accusations of the band’s connections with Satanism, remarking that ‘the nearest we ever came to Black Magic was a box of chocolates.’

It’s quite a good line - even if it probably only makes sense if you’re English. (Black Magic were a brand of faux-up-market chocolates, heavily marketed in the 1970s and 1980s with a series of inescapable TV ads).

But like a lot of the stories and quotes in the obituary it feels a bit too pat. It’s not that I don’t believe Osbourne could conceivably have come up with such a quip - by all accounts he was an amiable, amusing, down-to-earth, and unscary character - but rather that I have learned to take with a huge pinch of salt anything we are ever told about any pop or rock band of any significance. Almost certainly it will have been dreamed up not by the ‘stars’ themselves (who are merely puppets) but by the publicists and image-makers acting on behalf of the sinister interests who really call the shots.

The rumours and counter-rumours now circulating about the ‘real’ Ozzy Osbourne are part of this misinformation and disinformation process. Take the ‘famous’ story about the bat. (Which is only famous because They made it famous).

Was it a live bat or a dead one or a fake one? Was Ozzy aware of what he was doing or so pissed out of his brain that he hadn’t a clue? Oh, and did or did he not have to a rabies injection afterwards?

If you are seriously pondering any of these questions then you have been taken for a ride. They are all designed to distract you, like a conjuror’s prestidigitation, from what is really going on here. The truth is that there is nothing particularly shocking, or even mildly interesting, about a schlocky, druggy, boozy vaudeville act biting a head off a tiny airborne mammal. Even if he did it on stage in the middle of a concert - in January 1982 at Des Moines Veterans Memorial Auditorium, apparently - hardly anyone will have realised what was going on (not least because in those days they didn’t have huge screens showing rock stars in close up). The Ozzy Osbourne bat story is and always was a nothingburger. And the only reason any of us think otherwise is because we have been told so often that it is outrageous that we have been persuaded to believe in the PR spin rather than trust our own instincts.

This is why I’m disinclined to believe the stories about Ozzy Osbourne being a secret Christian. Sure, he may well have thought that Jesus was, like, an amazing guy from whom we can learn an awful lot. Yes, he might have worn a cross - many crosses, actually - an awful lot, both on stage and off stage. Yes, he may well have believed in God. But so do lots of non-Christians, including Goths, New Agers and, let’s be brutally frank here, closet Satanists and Luciferians who profess Christianity as part of their cover. As ‘Shakespeare’ said “The devil can cite scripture for his purpose.”

Sure there are lots of stories that one can dredge up from the internet to ‘prove’ that Black Sabbath were just innocent Brummie lads having fun and in no way serving the Dark Lord of Evil. I was planning on citing a few more of them myself, just to show I’d done my homework and I knew the guitarist was called Tony Iommi and that it was the bass player Geezer Butler who wrote the lyrics to Paranoid and so on, when I suddenly remembered: “Hang on. You’re just playing the enemy’s game here…”

To understand what I mean you need to take a step back, not get distracted by the largely fabricated detail and faked-up tittle tattle about what the band did or didn’t do, and remind yourselves of the bigger picture.

The bigger picture is this: the music industry is a gigantic brainwashing instrument, run by and for gangsters and Satanic paedophiles for the purposes of destroying the family, waging war on Christianity, promoting drug and alcohol use and sexual excess, engendering cultural division and celebrating occult ritual magic in the guise of concerts. Everyone working in the industry knows this because that is part of the pact they signed - whether literally or metaphorically - when they sold their souls in return for their place in the rock and roll hall of fame.

I think it highly unlikely that there are any exceptions to this rule. But of course, we’d all like to think that there were, as I argued in Why You Can No Longer Listen To The Dark Side Of The Moon.

It’s what I call ‘But Not Kate Bush’ Syndrome. This is the delusion whereby you know everyone on the industry is evil, everyone except your personal favourite artistes who are magically exempt because their music is so great and because you saw them on stage once and they were obviously lovely people who had a real rapport with you.

I suppose in the case of Ozzy Osbourne, lots of people want to believe that he was all right because of his lovably bumbling, out-of-it persona, lank hair and silly round sunglasses. He came across like everyone’s favourite useless Dad, much put-upon and mocked by his grumpy kids Kelly and Jack [he has three older ones too, but we don’t know about them because they weren’t on the MTV series The Osbournes] and his incredibly pushy, ruthless wife (and handler) Sharon [daughter of industry thug Don Arden - born Harry Levy].

Yeah, right. If Ozzy Osbourne was so sweet and innocent, what possessed him, do you think, to write lyrics like the ones in this little charmer called Mr Tinker Train?

Would you like some sweeties little girl?

Come a little closer

I’m gonna show you a brand new world tonight I’ve got a palace full of fantasy

Ready made just for you and me

Once you’re there I’m gonna take you for a ride I got a one way ticket

To take you to the other side

I got a one way ticket

So come along and don’t be shy They call me Mr. Tinker Train

That’s how I got to get my name

They call me Mr. Tinker Train

So come along and play my game You’ll never be the same Close the curtains and turn out the lights

Beneath my wing it’s gonna be alright

A little secret just for you and me I’ve got the kind of toys you’ve never seen

Manmade and a bit obscene

Little angel come and sit upon my knee

Presumably he was being ‘ironic’, right? Or maybe he was satirising the unhealthy attitudes displayed by so many of his confreres within the heavy metal industry, but, as per the claims made by Paul Fleuret and quoted at the beginning, he was ‘working in the dark to serve the light.’

lol.

Anyone who buys into this kind of risible apologism needs to hand in their Awake card right away because it reveals such sublime ignorance of how the world really works.

Always but always - whether it’s the back story of four preternaturally talented Liverpool lads who decided to form a band or that tall tale told by ‘economists’ about how we need more immigrants ‘to do the jobs English people won’t do’ - there is the Approved Narrative lovingly curated to fool the well-intentioned but gullible masses.

And then there is the unpleasant Underlying Truth.

The Approved Narrative on Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath is the one you’ll have read - or more likely not read - in papers like the Daily Telegraph.

Here we ‘learn’ that young John Michael Osbourne - ‘Ozzy’ to his mates - had a chequered early career as a ‘plumber’s mate before moving on to work as a mortuary attendant and car factory horn-tuner, finally settling at an abattoir where he slaughtered cows for two years’ before a ‘brief life of crime in which he spent three months in prison for trying to steal a television set.’ Then ‘when he was 18 he renamed himself Zig and placed a card in the window of his local music shop announcing Ozzy Zig Needs Gig - Has Own PA.’ His subsequent band called themselves Black Sabbath after a 1935 Boris Karloff film because their original name Earth was already taken. Their name - and their record company’s decision to put an inverted crucifix on the gatefold sleeve of their first album - attracted the attention of Satanists who asked Sabbath to play their Night of Satan at Stonehenge. When Sabbath chastely refused, the Satanists put a hex on them, prompting Ozzy to ask his dad, a toolmaker, to kit out the band with some aluminium crosses… etc.

Some of this might even be true. But the only bit that really matters is what they don’t tell you. Just as gangster rap was invented by the elites to put more black people in prison, so heavy metal was devised to turn white boys to suicidal despair and dark occultism. In order to conceal this truth - see the Approved Narrative, above - it was deemed necessary to create a cover story in which heavy metal acts were basically just amiable LARPers, wearing scary make up, sporting inverted crosses, flashing the devil’s horns signs and suchlike not because they remotely believed in any of the Satanic imagery with which they were flirting, but because a) they were a bit thick and didn’t really understand what they were doing and b) it just helped sell the records.

This Big Lie attained its apotheosis in This Is Spinal Tap - which used to be one of my favourite movies. I still find it funny - as how could you not? But director Rob Reiner is definitely in the Big Club, as of course, are players like Christopher “Nigel Tufnel” Guest. Here is Hollywood doing what it does best: deploying its full battery of skills from genius-one-liner-writing to brilliant, pastiche song-writing to lull you into an utterly false sense of security about the nature of the entertainment and music industry: to reassure that it’s all just harmless fun.

But it isn’t harmless fun. Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t harmless fun. None of it is harmless fun.

Only an industry run by and for the devil could fool you into believing otherwise.