What Is The Point of Remembrance Sunday?
I suppose I shall be wearing a poppy for my church’s Remembrance Sunday service. But only grudgingly and under social duress. What are we commemorating, exactly? What is the point of it all?
Probably if you asked people they’d come up with phrases like “honouring the glorious dead” or maybe even “fighting tyranny” and “dying for our freedom.” But this is all just cant, isn’t it?
Those phrases bear little relation to the truth of what happened in the two World Wars. There is nothing ‘glorious’ about being culled in a slaughter arranged at the behest of Satanic elites. Nor were they fighting ‘tyranny’; rather they were unwittingly fighting - very successfully as it turned out: just look around you - to entrench tyranny. And they definitely weren’t dying for our freedom either. They may have thought they were but that was just another lie.
Of course I don’t begrudge the war dead their two minutes’ silence. What I resent is the way the murder of these innocents has been twisted to serve the cause of the Cabal responsible for their deaths.
It perfectly well suits the Cabal that every year, on Remembrance Sunday, we mull on war and the pity of war; that in the weeks before we go through the ritual of fumbling for some change in our pockets (coins: remember them?) to give to a schoolboy cadet or someone in a beret with some medals so that we can buy a paper poppy without which we have been conditioned to feel naked and disrespectful; that in school English classes we are taught the war poets and in history classes we are taught the (mendacious) official versions of the Causes of the First World War and the Rise of Hitler. The more we focus on the irrelevant details They want us to focus on, the less likely we are to take a step back and look at the bigger picture.
The bigger picture, as I discuss in this much longer piece
, is that all wars are bankers’ wars. Everything that mainstream historians tell you about the origins and nature of the First and Second World Wars is a lie because mainstream historians are merely the lickspittle scribes of the people responsible for those wars.
Until we understand this - all of us, not just a few conspiracy freaks - I’m really not sure that we’re doing ourselves any favours with this annual commemoration of our glorious dead.
It’s not enough that we should mark that they died. We also need to be aware of WHY they died.
Otherwise, the people who were really responsible for these wars will keep on getting away with their ritual murders again and again and again.
This was the first year in my already rather long life that I decided I was absolutely not going to buy a poppy and would never do so again. I remember the days when I had one for the suit jacket, one for my coat, one spare in the car and a couple more spare by the front door (just in case) so I would never not be sporting a poppy for the entirety of November and likely beyond. I was probably being a little performative but I was determined to show my respect for those who perished ‘defending us against tyranny’ and my disrespect for Jon Snow and the ‘white poppy lefty-libtards’. FF and now if someone came by with the white ones, I’d probably be stocking up with those. Although, they’re probably also Cabal chess pieces. Anyway, a couple of weeks ago, one particularly dark, wet, and cold evening, the doorbell rang. My wife, opened the door to the ‘bedraggled poppy lady’ and her ‘sweet nine year old daughter’ and insisted on spending a tenner she found in my wallet on a poppy for each of us, despite my protestations and what I’d understood was our agreement that we would NEVER indulge those monsters ever again. The Cabal that is, not the lovely poppy lady and her sweet nine year old daughter. Oh well.
My grandfather who was in the merchant navy was seconded into the British navy during WWII. The man left my grandmother and 3 babies as a gentleman and came home a monster. The ships he was on were torpedoed 3 times and he said they would have killed each other to get off them and onto the life boats. When he first came home, he couldn’t sleep with the nightmares - he overdosed on sleeping pills but still couldn’t sleep. He started drinking heavily, then gambling, and ended up dead at just 33 leaving my grandmother with 4 young children.
These good, well-meaning men destroyed and killed in evil, rich men’s wars. Never mind all the innocent civilians. For Shame, shame, shame.