David
This was the first year in my already rather long life that I decided I was absolutely not going to buy a poppy and would never do so again. I remember the days when I had one for the suit jacket, one for my coat, one spare in the car and a couple more spare by the front door (just in case) so I would never not be sporting a poppy for the entirety of November and likely beyond. I was probably being a little performative but I was determined to show my respect for those who perished ‘defending us against tyranny’ and my disrespect for Jon Snow and the ‘white poppy lefty-libtards’. FF and now if someone came by with the white ones, I’d probably be stocking up with those. Although, they’re probably also Cabal chess pieces. Anyway, a couple of weeks ago, one particularly dark, wet, and cold evening, the doorbell rang. My wife, opened the door to the ‘bedraggled poppy lady’ and her ‘sweet nine year old daughter’ and insisted on spending a tenner she found in my wallet on a poppy for each of us, despite my protestations and what I’d understood was our agreement that we would NEVER indulge those monsters ever again. The Cabal that is, not the lovely poppy lady and her sweet nine year old daughter. Oh well.

Áine
My grandfather who was in the merchant navy was seconded into the British navy during WWII. The man left my grandmother and 3 babies as a gentleman and came home a monster. The ships he was on were torpedoed 3 times and he said they would have killed each other to get off them and onto the life boats. When he first came home, he couldn’t sleep with the nightmares - he overdosed on sleeping pills but still couldn’t sleep. He started drinking heavily, then gambling, and ended up dead at just 33 leaving my grandmother with 4 young children.

These good, well-meaning men destroyed and killed in evil, rich men’s wars. Never mind all the innocent civilians. For Shame, shame, shame.

