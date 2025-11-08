I suppose I shall be wearing a poppy for my church’s Remembrance Sunday service. But only grudgingly and under social duress. What are we commemorating, exactly? What is the point of it all?

Probably if you asked people they’d come up with phrases like “honouring the glorious dead” or maybe even “fighting tyranny” and “dying for our freedom.” But this is all just cant, isn’t it?

Those phrases bear little relation to the truth of what happened in the two World Wars. There is nothing ‘glorious’ about being culled in a slaughter arranged at the behest of Satanic elites. Nor were they fighting ‘tyranny’; rather they were unwittingly fighting - very successfully as it turned out: just look around you - to entrench tyranny. And they definitely weren’t dying for our freedom either. They may have thought they were but that was just another lie.

Of course I don’t begrudge the war dead their two minutes’ silence. What I resent is the way the murder of these innocents has been twisted to serve the cause of the Cabal responsible for their deaths.

It perfectly well suits the Cabal that every year, on Remembrance Sunday, we mull on war and the pity of war; that in the weeks before we go through the ritual of fumbling for some change in our pockets (coins: remember them?) to give to a schoolboy cadet or someone in a beret with some medals so that we can buy a paper poppy without which we have been conditioned to feel naked and disrespectful; that in school English classes we are taught the war poets and in history classes we are taught the (mendacious) official versions of the Causes of the First World War and the Rise of Hitler. The more we focus on the irrelevant details They want us to focus on, the less likely we are to take a step back and look at the bigger picture.

The bigger picture, as I discuss in this much longer piece

, is that all wars are bankers’ wars. Everything that mainstream historians tell you about the origins and nature of the First and Second World Wars is a lie because mainstream historians are merely the lickspittle scribes of the people responsible for those wars.

Until we understand this - all of us, not just a few conspiracy freaks - I’m really not sure that we’re doing ourselves any favours with this annual commemoration of our glorious dead.

It’s not enough that we should mark that they died. We also need to be aware of WHY they died.

Otherwise, the people who were really responsible for these wars will keep on getting away with their ritual murders again and again and again.