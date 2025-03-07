One of the things I didn’t want to discover when I first started venturing down the rabbit hole was that ‘the Jews’ might be responsible for everything bad in the world.

This was partly for cowardice reasons: no one wants to be cancelled and being labelled ‘antisemitic’ is, for some odd reason, the world’s most cancellable offence.

But mainly it was for personal ones: how would my Jewish friends feel if I suddenly decided that they were all part of some sinister conspiracy?

I do hate to play the ‘Some of my best friends are Jewish/black/gay/trans/whatever’ card because I now know it’s part of the Enemy’s trap, designed to lure us into the dangerous and divisive idiocy that there are categories of people out there with protected minority status that ought to earn them special privileges. Nevertheless, it’s an inescapable fact that some of my favourite people from my past - raffish-uncles-by-marriage; generous benefactors; witty, loyal and well loved friends; mentors; adorable podcast guests; etc - do happen to be of a Jewish persuasion and I continue to love them as much as I did and would hate to cause them any upset.

That said, I’m on a mission. Since becoming a ‘conspiracy theorist’ and a fully-fledged Christian almost simultaneously, I have come to realise that the truth is just about the most precious commodity we have. “And the truth shall make you free” said our Lord and, as ever, He was on the money. Truth is pure. Truth is absolute. Truth is divine. Truth does not come with special provisos and get-out-clauses which permit you to shirk it under certain circumstances like, say, that ‘some people might find it offensive’ or ‘some races get a free pass because of historical persecution, so you can’t criticise them even if what you say is true.’

What I’m saying here is that I’ll go wherever the truth takes me, even if it means getting myself into hot water. If, when I eventually get to the bottom of the rabbit hole, I discover a big sign saying: “Yup. It’s the Jews. Sorry”, I’m not going to paint it over lest it get me into trouble or make a few people upset. Nor, though, am I going to join the “It’s the Jews” club unless I find more compelling evidence than I have so far.

My main difficulty with the “It’s the Jews” theory is the timeline. Most of the world’s “Jews” (which is a fake term anyway, probably no older than a 14th century mistranslation of the Vulgate Bible by John Wycliffe) are descended from the pagan khanate of Khazaria which mass converted to Judaism in the 9th or 10th century. I’m not going to suggest that the Khazarians - brigands, name-stealers, into child sacrifice - weren’t horrible, devious people. They’re likely descended from the Edomites whom God found so abominable He wished them to be wiped out of existence. But it still seems to me a bit of a stretch to believe that a bunch of goat-shaggers from what is now Ukraine could, in the space of just a millennium, go on to infiltrate and displace all the ancient power structures that existed prior to their appearance on the scene.

What about the Black Nobility, for example, who can trace their lineage at least as far back as Ancient Rome? Where do the 13 Satanic bloodline families fit in? What about the Grey, Black and White Popes? And whither the Phoenician Navy? Each of these factions has its champions in conspiracy circles - “No! It’s the Jesuits!” is one of the more fashionable arguments - but I don’t believe it’s that simple. Rather I think we need to think of them all as competing crime families united by a common cause - doing evil - and all ultimately answerable to the capo di tutti i capi.

That capo di tutti i capi, as John tells us three times in his gospel, is the devil himself - ‘the prince of this world.’ Non-Christian readers might differ on this one. But to me the Christian explanation makes perfect sense. God has granted the devil temporary permission to rule the world as the price we must pay for free will. If we didn’t have free will, we’d still be prancing naked round the Garden of Eden - which would be lovely, except that we’d be like NPCs in a video game. Now that we’re cast out of Eden, we get to be heroes who decide our own adventure but our path is fraught with temptations designed by the devil to lure us astray, which is what makes doing the right thing more challenging and ultimately more rewarding.

In the end Christ returns and God wins. But the families who run the world - Satan’s minions - prefer to overlook this inconvenient truth and to focus on the more immediate, viz, if you suck up to the current Chief Executive you are given all manner of perks. What the ruling class understands and most Normies don’t understand - despite all the massive clues they were given in the Satanic revelation-of-the-method series Harry Potter - is that magic does actually work. If you perform the right rituals, commit yourself to evil, seeking constantly to thwart God’s will, then Satan and his demonic forces can reward you with all manner of earthly riches. This has been known to the ruling elites since at least the era of Babylon, whence much occult tradition - ‘the Babylonian mystery religions’ - emanates. So far it has worked very well for them, which is why they’ve managed to amass all that intergenerational wealth. And why they are generally so reluctant to marry outside their traditions: they want to keep it all in the family, within the bloodlines.

If you find this sort of thing interesting - and how could you not? - then I highly recommend you check out immediately the podcast I’ve just recorded with Tobias Nuttall

. Of course I love all my children equally but I have to admit that this is among my favourite podcast chats because Tobias - despite being Australian and - briefly - a former member of Aleister Crowley’s deeply dodgy Ordo Templi Orientis cult - is very much a man after my own heart: excitable, irreverent, slightly silly but clever really, well read, relentlessly curious, determined to get the bottom of everything even if he ends up being killed trying…

In the course of our meandering conversation, Nuttall provides some useful pointers towards how the system works. These are partly gleaned from an encounter - described in more detail in this Waking World podcast episode - with an upper class Englishman, whom he met hiding out in a remote part of Australia and whom he believes to be connected to one of the Illuminati bloodlines families. Of course, you can never be sure with these inside-the-Illuminati whistleblowing types whether they are for real or whether they are just bullshitting. It’s a bit like Special Forces. For every person you’ve ever met who has actually been in the SAS, there’s another half a dozen who claims to have been but wasn’t.

So how can you be sure what they are telling you is true? Well you can’t. Obviously you can’t. The nature of secret societies, especially the higher up the ladder you go, is that their inner workings tend to remain quite opaque, not least because there are dread penalties for those who spill the beans. But that doesn’t mean that, over the centuries, sufficient information hasn’t leaked out one way or another for us curious non-Illuminati types to have been able to construct a reasonably accurate picture. So when a new person speaks out - like this Illuminati-adjacent Englishman in the Outback - you can set his claims against what you know already and judge accordingly.

The comment from the Illuminati-adjacent Englishman that most struck a chord with me was when he said something to this effect: “If you’re not bloodlines, you’re never going to get anywhere. They’re just not interested in you.” Even if he’s just relaying high-level gossip he heard, I think he’s on the money here. We all know about the nuances of the English class system, with all the various subtle traps laid to catch out the unwary, such as how to pronounce surnames like Cholmondeley, whether you put your milk into your tea first, what kind of dog you own, etc. Americans have their own version. But though these stratified systems are sold to us as pure snobbery I think that this is a handy cover story which conceals something much more sinister. I’m not saying the snobbery isn’t real, and deeply felt, and instinctive: it is. But the reason it has been nurtured and developed over time is because it ingrains in people of the right caste the vital importance of keeping outsiders out.

And why would that be so necessary? Because of the other most revealing thing the Illuminati-adjacent Englishman said: that the old families are mostly practitioners of what they call the “Old Religion”. This is a euphemism for those occult practices dating at least back to Babylon. Officially and publicly these families may identify as Catholics, Mormons, Baptists, Jews or even Atheists. But behind the scenes they observe the same barbaric, pagan rites - up to and including sacrifice of the first born - which God repeatedly rails against in the Old Testament because they are an affront to His creation and because they deify His enemies, led by the fallen, rebel angel Lucifer.

“Oh, by the way, when we have our first child we will of course be expected to sacrifice it to Satan so we can keep the grouse moor/the home in the Hamptons/the shack on Martinique…” is a tough sell to a prospective wife/husband who wasn’t born into the tradition. That’s why these bloodline families prefer to intermingle with other bloodline families where everyone knows the score and where everyone can be relied upon to serve the same master and no one is going to do anything so foolish as squeal about the family secrets.

Obviously some of the families I describe here will have Jewish surnames. But in terms of the world’s Jewish population we’re talking probably less than the richest one per cent of the richest one per cent. I doubt very much that any of the Jews that I know or you know are secretly worshipping Satan. They just happen, in the lottery of life, to have been born to a woman whose mother was also Jewish. They’re no more responsible for what the Evil Rulers of The World do to us than, say, I am just because I happen to have been to university with some of these evil rulers and possibly met them at the occasional house weekend.

Now that I am properly down the rabbit hole I think I have a much better idea of what F Scott Fitzgerald meant when he said that ‘the very rich’ are ‘different from you and me.’ It’s not so much that they have more money than they know what to do with; rather it’s that deadness of the soul which comes from belonging to a caste whose membership requirements include setting yourself in opposition to God. These people can be witty company, generous hosts, even give you the illusion of having a degree of intimacy with them. But there’s a divide between them and you that you're never going to be able to cross, and just occasionally, in their rare unguarded moments you see it.

What it is, you realise, is that they don’t consider you to be fully human. They might appreciate you as an engaging plaything or an amusing conversationalist or an agreeable pheasant-shooting companion or an invaluable source of girlie gossip. But they’ll never view you as an equal because you’re not one of them. You haven’t been through the personality-shattering, ritualised sexual abuse they had to experience as a routine part of their upbringing. You’re not privy to the secrets of the occult which grant them their money and power. You might even have been fooled by all that childish nonsense about Jesus being your saviour and God being the good guy. Again, “JK Rowling” is your guide here. The bloodline families view us a bit like the magical families in Harry Potter view the Muggles: with a superior air of puzzlement, amusement and light disdain.

In some ways, you can’t blame them for thinking as they do. Not only has it been beaten into them, over generations. But also, they only have to look around themselves - at their magnificent homes, their fancy cars, their island retreats - to be reassured that the ‘Old Religion’ is the way to go. In fact, all the evidence has shown over the centuries, it enables them continually to get away with murder.

They are like the ungodly in Psalm 73 who gloat that they can defy God’s will with impunity:

Tush, say they, how should God perceive it? is there knowledge in the most High?

Spoiler alert. It doesn’t end well for them, according to the psalm.

Oh how suddenly do they consume, perish, and come to a fearful end!

Couldn’t happen to nicer people…