Who really runs the world? It’s a question I’ve asked before and no doubt will again. But I think Catherine Austin Fitts has got about as close as any of us are likely to get with her latest explanation.

Previously, she has defined the problem somewhat evasively as ‘There’s a committee at the top which makes all the big decisions. My nickname for it is Mister Global’.

Now, on a podcast with Danny Jones, she gets down to specifics.

“I think you have intergenerational pools of capital. And right now they are over-influenced by the occult. You have inter dimensional intelligence which is operating. Demonic intelligence. So I think this thing about good and evil is real.”

Yes. I’ve long suspected something similar. But when it comes from me it sounds like so much woo, whereas coming from someone with the bottom, gravitas and deliberative caution of Catherine Austin Fitts it’s much more of a bombshell revelation.

With her background in finance and government - she was managing director of Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read & Co and served as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing in the George HW Bush administration - Fitts is just about the last person you’d expect to be talking about the reality of demons.

Why would she put her credibility on the line like this if she didn’t have good reason to believe it were true?

Well there are, of course, various dismissive explanations in conspiracy circles - most of them to do with the idea that Catherine Austin Fitts isn’t really ‘one of us’ but some kind of Limited Hangout or Gatekeeper, a deep cover Establishment agent whose mission is to infiltrate the Awake community and sow misinformation.

Amazing Polly on Twitter, for example, is sceptical. Brandishing Fitts’s CV - Member, Advisory Board, Arlington Institute; etc - she asks, not unreasonably:

“Is this the CV of your typical deep stater or do we give some people a pass bc they do the rounds on podcasts? Wharton, Yale, Stanford, Harvard, MIT Learned Mandarin in HK.”

Good question. I do not know the answer. There are lots of reasons to be suspicious of Catherine Austin Fitts but then, as one or two commenters are wont to point out, there are quite a few reasons to be suspicious of me.

But I’m not sure this criticism is relevant here. Even if, for the sake of argument, we accept that Catherine Austin Fitts is another wrong ‘un, I still find it pretty remarkable that someone so Establishment - or ex-Establishment, depending on your point of view - should state the case for supernatural involvement in the current horror show quite so unequivocally.

Better still is the distinction she makes between demons and aliens, whose significance quite a few Truther commenters have misunderstood.

“So I’ve just reading a book called Final Events by Nick Redfern and it’s an explanation of a group of military intelligence in the United States called the Collins Elite. And they came to believe that the ET phenomenon was a demonic phenomenon. It was not people from another planet. It was demonic intelligence. And one of the things he discovered was that the Collins Elite apparently discovered that in many ET abduction events if you called on Jesus Christ it would stop.”

I’m amazed - though perhaps I shouldn’t be - how many David Icke fans have misunderstood this as an endorsement of their guru’s theories.

“David Icke has been saying this stuff for years”, one or two commented on Twitter.

No, he hasn’t. This is the exact opposite of what he has been saying. Icke’s theories concern extraterrestrial beings and planetary forces which have trapped us all in some kind of ‘simulation.’ He violently rejects the Christian schemata being proposed here by Fitts. And he certainly wouldn’t agree that you could ward off ‘aliens’ by calling on Jesus Christ because in at least one of his books he argues that Jesus Christ never existed.

I am not a fan of Icke. I have no problem with people who are but I do think there are one or two key questions they need to ask themselves about his philosophical position and its sources.

The other criticism being levelled by certain Awake types against Fitts is that by blaming - or at least partly blaming - supernatural forces, she is somehow absolving all the usual suspects (the bloodline families; the Black Nobility; the Jesuits; the ‘Jews’; the World Economic Forum; etc) of responsibility for their nefarious deeds.

No, she’s really not. She’s just pointing out that ‘the intergenerational pools of capital’ are working as a tag team with the supernatural forces of darkness. Which I think they probably are because I don’t think they’d be capable doing what they do without them.

If you read the Old Testament, you’ll find lots of moments where God makes it clear to the Children of Israel that without Him they are nothing but that with His help anything is possible. Gideon’s victory over the Midianites with an army of just 300, for example.

As Psalm 33 puts it: “There is no king that can be saved by the multitude of an host; neither is any mighty man delivered by much strength.”

Well similar rules appear to apply to the followers of Satan, who has a habit of ripping off all God’s best ideas. Sure, thanks to generations of cultivated psychopathy and repeated practice, his servants have developed all manner of skills and traits that make them really good at running the world: cruelty, ruthlessness, arrogance, deviousness, brutality, trickery, manipulativeness, and so on. But the icing on the cake is the supernatural fire support they get from Satan and his fellow fallen angels.

Can I prove to you beyond reasonable doubt that the world is swarming with largely invisible demons and evil junior gods and princes of the air and Nephilim, all manipulating the affairs of men in the service of Satan? Well ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ is a bit of an ask. The problem with the spiritual realm is that it is by nature occluded. You’re not going to have demons rolling up on your doorstep and going: “Now do you believe James?” As with so many other conspiracies, a lot of it is down to intelligent inference, based on piecing together different scraps of evidence.

So, from scripture you have everything from the appearance of the Nephilim in Genesis 6 (“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children unto them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown”) to Jesus (and later his disciples) casting out demons. Then you have the various occultists and mystics through the ages who claim to have experienced the demonic realm through visions or the use of grimoires. In modern times, we have the testimony of exorcists, not to mention lots of videos on social media of people who are quite possibly possessed. We also have interesting characters like Jerry Marzinsky, the Arizona psychiatrist who discovered that the voices in his mental patients’ heads were demonic, not self-generated. (The two podcasts I did with him here and here are well worth a listen). And this won’t necessarily convince you but it does me: I have a very good friend who was born with the gift of being able to see demonic entities (though only the lower tier, bottom feeder variety) feeding on victims’ negative emotions.

But I think the two best reasons for believing Catherine Austin Fitts’s theory can be derived from observation of the people who run the world. The first of these is their spooky levels of super competence. Most committees could scarcely run a bath, let alone a global conspiracy. Yet this handful of psychologically damaged, brain-fractured, sexually abused, psychopathic plutocrats are so next level genius at planning and executing their very long term schemes they can conjure fake phenomena - global warming! - out of thin air, and even stage entire World Wars to their advantage. Do you reckon they could achieve such things without supernatural aid? I don’t.

The other reason, as we’ve heard from whistleblowers like Ronald Bernard, is that these Elites are utterly obsessed with the occult, including stuff like ritual sacrifice of children. They do it in homage to the evil deities they worship - the same ones, historically, worshipped by the Canaanites and the Edomites and the Phoenicians and all the other tribal groups that practised child sacrifice. In return, the evil deities grant them their earthly wishes, a bit like the genie in the bottle. They are given power, success, fame, even on occasion special skills that render them superhuman, as former Illuminati bloodlines hitman Nathan Reynolds explained on a podcast we did together. Are these evil deities just figments of the Cabal’s wicked imagination? Well maybe. But if they are, these non-existent beings have a pretty damn powerful placebo effect…

Now I concede that what I’m saying here would seem utterly far fetched to any Normie reader. And that includes Normies who are Christians, by the way. I was a little surprised to read when I previously wrote on this subject some comments saying: “Christians know this already.”

Er, actually, no most of them very much don’t. In my various picturesque, rustic local churches on Sunday, I take communion with a number of decent, God-fearing country folk, and I doubt a single one of them understands that the world is run by Illuminati bloodlines types in league with the actual Devil and his crew of demons. These people, I’d say, are much more representative of your typical Christian than us crazy, Christian, rabbit hole awake types. Sorry. I wish it were otherwise. But most Christians are Normies.

Personally I have no beef with the Normies. a) I used to be one myself and b) it’s not their fault that they think the way they do because they’ve been put under a huge spell.

But the Awake have no such excuse. At least those among the Awake who resolutely insist that there’s an earthbound explanation for everything that is happening in the world right now and that we need to focus our attention on the human perpetrators and on resisting such iniquitous impositions as Central Bank Digital Currencies.

Well of course we should be resisting CBDCs and digital passports and the World Health Organisation. Of course we should be growing our own vegetables, rearing unregistered chickens and taking our children out of Their brainwashing education system. No one is saying we shouldn’t.

But I’m not buying the fatuous argument that if we talk about the supernatural stuff it somehow ‘discredits our cause’ or that it lets the Du Ponts and the Van Duyns and the Russells and the Orsinis and the Payseurs off the hook or - particularly absurd this one - that it credits our Enemies with powers They don’t have.

Really? These people have been running the world for a good 6,000 years. And you’re trying to tell me that we shouldn’t overestimate how powerful and evil they are because that’s a counsel of despair? If that’s what you think - though perhaps ‘think’ is a bit of a stretch given how little thought you’ve obviously given it - then you really need to look up the phrase ‘cognitive dissonance’, and maybe try to understand it this time.

I totally get that Normies won’t go there because they’re Normies and that’s fine, it simply does not compute for them. But the Awake people who refuse to accept the spiritual dimension of this war we’re fighting I do not get at all.

My question to these Awake supernatural deniers is this: where was it, exactly, that you decided to draw the line under your researches down the rabbit hole?

So you got as far as JFK, and 9/11 and maybe the Moon Landings. You’ll have worked out that most of the history that’s sold to us is fake and that the entertainment, music and media industries are giant brainwashing exercises and that the people in government are just puppets of a predatory, parasite class with a one world government agenda. But once you’d got that far, did not your curiosity pique you to research the whys and wherefores?

What did you make it of it when you got to DUMBs, underground tunnels, adrenochrome, Satanic Ritual Abuse and child trafficking being one of the world’s richest black market industries?

Did you shrug your shoulders and go: “Nah. Too unpleasant. So I’m going to tell myself that this stuff doesn’t happen?” Or did you accept it does happen but choose to play down its ritual occult connotations by telling yourself: “Hey, it’s just what Elites do. They’re a bunch of pervs. Oh and also, they find it useful for collecting Kompromat and enforcing blackmail.”?

And when you were engaged in all your researches down the rabbit hole did you impose on yourself some kind of arbitrary rule, where you decided: “I’m fine with stuff that points the finger at the Venetians, or the City of London, or the Jews or the Jesuits or the freemasons. But I’m absolutely not going to engage with anything esoteric. So I don’t want to know about the Kabbala, or the Babylonian Mystery Religions, or John Dee, or miracles, or demonic possession, or exorcism, or Aleister Crowley, or any of that mumbo jumbo?”

Oh, and the Bible. What about the Bible? It’s the bestselling book in history by far and it has influenced quite a few people, some of them not stupid, so it must have something going for it. Did you just discount the whole lot because you were satisfied with the claim you read somewhere on the internet that it was all just made up as some kind of control mechanism to keep mankind in check or that Christianity was invented by the Jews or the Romans or something?

I read the Bible every day, partly, yes, because I’m a Christian. But partly because it really ought to be a sine qua non for any half way decent conspiracy theorist. That’s because the Bible, more than any other book I’ve read, supplies a coherent explanation for what’s happening in the world right now. Most helpfully, it explains the baddies’ motive.

They’re not in it merely for the money, power, helicopters, volcano island lairs, perverted sex and 33 Club membership, though obviously those are some of the perks. They’re in it, above all, because they hate God and want to make Him redundant - just like in the Tower of Babel story - by showing that anything He can do they can do better. Sure it’s a bit more complicated and nuanced than that but that’s the basic deal. In particular, the baddies hate God’s creation - which is you and me - and so take great delight in torturing us, immiserating us, enslaving us, killing us etc.

Well this is the explanation that I personally find most intellectually persuasive. It makes intuitive sense; the internal logic is coherent; it is an understanding of the world which has been shared by many of the cleverest people who ever lived - over many generations.

But I have absolutely no problem with people who disagree with me. We’re a very disparate bunch, we Awake folk and we’re all at different stages of our journey. I don’t expect everyone who is down the rabbit hole to share my Christian outlook. All I do insist on is that if you ARE going to try inflicting on me your competing theory - whether it’s the Annunaki or ‘We’re all in a simulation’ or ‘Christianity is a Jewish plot’ or whatever - you at least present me with a coherent argument and show me your sources. [“I read it in one of David Icke’s books” won’t cut it, I’m afraid, because his own sourcing, as I establish in my essay, is abysmal].

I believe, for example, as Catherine Austin Fitts seems to do that the creatures flying around in flying saucers and beaming up unsuspecting humans to give them anal probes are NOT aliens from Outer Space (which in my view is fake and gay) but demonic entities related to the fallen angels. Feel free to go: “No. You’re wrong. They’re definitely aliens from outer space” - but first I’d like to see your evidence for outer space actually existing, and secondly I’d like you to explain to me who you think it was that made these aliens and why? (And I’m not buying Big Bang, which was a Jesuit invention).

So yes: a combination of demons and bloodline families is the hill I’m currently prepared to die on.

And because I quite like Catherine Austin Fitts - even if I’m not ruling out the possibility that she might be an Enemy Agent - I’m taking her statement which elides with my own position as a ‘win’ for the cause of truth, justice and general Awakeness.