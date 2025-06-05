James Delingpole

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trevor John's avatar
Trevor John
1d

My position too….this thing doesn’t seem to operate on a human timescale. The plans roll out over several generations. I suspect that those instigating are somehow more easily co-opted (possessed) by the inter dimensional parasite. On another subject James, I saw your summer bash venue had fallen through. You could consider Hope Sussex as a venue? Beautiful location, great community and lovely people. Plus uncancellable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by James Delingpole and others
Alex Soin's avatar
Alex Soin
1d

Hi James, excellent essay elucidating much of my own conclusions. Ditto about Icke. Like a lot of other researchers, I like a lot of his work, but I feel he is so mistaken on the Saviour. Re Christian understanding of how Satan and his minions have temporary authority on our planet: a lot of Orthodox (Eastern Christians) are quite across a lot of it. Any who have read the early Christian desert fathers and Christian Saints is very aware of the Spiritual aspect of the battle. Our Church rites reach into the spiritual realm. God bless you brother in Christ. You are doing good work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James Delingpole
84 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture