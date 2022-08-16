James Delingpole

Steven Homer
Aug 16, 2022

I was wavering just slightly up until your “Triggernomerty” comment when I realised you are still balls deep in the truth - keep being an annoying thorn in everyone’s side - you owe no one any favours

Cheradenine Zakalwe
Aug 16, 2022

James, I hope you read this. I am the same Zakalwe that recently exchanged comments with you in your Telegram group about the moon landing and was told my argument was 'weak and patronising'. This post feels like a reaction to me or at least people like me so I'd like to clarify my argument.

Firstly, I hugely enjoy your work, love your podcast and think you are one of the good guys, my interest though is only ever in the truth.

The moon landing discussion contained obvious misunderstandings and the easiest example to dismiss is the 'stars don't show in the photos' argument. Anyone with a rudimentary understanding of how cameras work can explain this. Simply, the camera sees a rectangle of bright vs dark, and it tries to expose for the average of those two values. The bright part of the shot is the surface of the moon, lit by the near star - let's not forget - during the lunar DAYTIME. The dark part of the shot is tiny dots of light from stars several million light years away. The camera cannot expose for both of these things at once, and so the stars simply do not appear.

It's the exact same phenomenon as entering a bright city at night and not being able to see the stars.

Having the fake moon landing discussion is interesting, and your product is interesting. I have no issue at all with the discussion or the interest. What I think is wrong is to take this (and other) conspiracies on board and try to weave them into one huge conspiracy narrative. The argument in telegram started because the someone argued that the moon landing was faked in order to lead us to the climate change agenda. It does not NEED to be one giant conspiracy, it's just as bad if there are several thousand smaller ones. It also helps your position, because currently if one conspiracy is proven false, all the others fall like a house of cards whereas if they are all mostly independent you can let one go without losing the others.

I hope this explains my position, again thank you for your work.

