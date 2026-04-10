James Delingpole

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
14h

You write beautifully-this is tragicomedy for our age.

It's all such amateurish ballix.My progeny believe this sh**t.

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TheJules
15h

Moonmongsplaining 😂

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