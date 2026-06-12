James Delingpole

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Epidemica's avatar
Epidemica
7h

Brilliant James. Perfectly put.

Reply
Share
jollyrotter's avatar
jollyrotter
7h

Super piece, Mr D. I have no trust or confidence in anyone trying to "leverage" me. From whatever angle it comes from, some sometimes depressingly close to home. I have lived long enough to fear not where life takes me, as I have learned that the "living in fear" state is more dangerous than saying "screw 'em". I'm still daft enough to dream of a better tomorrow however...My approach albeit perhaps "eccentric" still allows that possibility, however unlikely it may be! 👍🤗

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Delingpole · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture