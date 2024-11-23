‘Not everything is a conspiracy,’ people sometimes say to me, as if this were some kind of startling, original perception that had never occurred to me before.

I think what we have here is a tonal comprehension problem.

Of course, when I say that ‘everything is a conspiracy’ I don’t literally mean that ‘everything is a conspiracy.’

Horses, for example. They’re probably not a conspiracy. Nor, I don’t think, are flowers, honey, the Book of Psalms, swimming in the sea or dogs. Cats might be: I’m not so sure about them, the way that they have persuaded us to stroke them and wait on them hand and foot while they lounge around doing absolutely sod all except dragging the occasional dead bird or mouse into the house which we’re supposed to welcome as a gift.

So, yes, there are exceptions to the rule. But generally my point is well made. Everything really is a conspiracy and we need to deal with this fact rather than seek to persuade ourselves otherwise with cosy pieties that are about as helpful as clinging to your childhood comfort blanket when you’re about to be devoured by a lion.

The obvious case in point here is Donald Trump.

Lots of people on my side - or rather, people who used to be on my side but are now seriously reconsidering - get really cross with me when I suggest that Trump is as much a part of the problem as, say, whoever was controlling the various masked characters pretending to be the incontinent child-stroker Joe Biden.

These same people tend also to express disappointment when I criticise one or more of the following: Tommy Robinson; Elon Musk; Douglas Murray; Russell Brand; Calvin Robinson; Candace Owens; Tucker Carlson; Naomi Wolf; Jordan Peterson; Nigel Farage; General Flynn; RFK Jr; etc.

Since at various points of my earlier existence I too have been a massive, MASSIVE fan of all the above I’m certainly not blaming anyone who remains under their spell.

But a spell is what their advocates are under nonetheless.

How do I know this?

Well there are two main ways by which I have reached my conclusion. One is what you might call the Macro and one the Micro.

The Macro - which is the one I prefer because I’m a big picture, sweeping generalisation kind of person; a hedgehog in Archilochus’s analogy, rather than a fox - has to do with the understanding of the world that I have developed since I began my burrowings down the rabbit hole.

That understanding is this: They lie to us about EVERYTHING. It’s how They roll; how They keep all of us in check.

We are many; They are very few. If we had the knowledge They do it would be over for Them in a trice. But just so long as They keep deluding us that the system is fair, that it has our best interests at heart, that a better world is just one election cycle away, we’ll never rise up and take charge of our own destiny. The most effective form of slavery, They have long since realised, is one where the slaves imagine themselves to be free.

Deception, in other words, is their business model, which They apply relentlessly to every conceivable aspect of our existence.

They have lied to us, inter alia, about: the Beatles and the Stones; vaccines; the Moon Landings; the shape of the Earth; ‘Evolution’; global warming; chemtrails; liberal democracy; demons; cancer; terrorism; Israel; the sex of sundry ‘female’ movie stars and presidential wives; dinosaurs; the date of the Turin Shroud; the Second World War; people in the alternative media who look like they are our friends but are secretly working for Them…

They lie to us about the big things and They lie to us about the small things, because They love it, out of force of habit, and because it works.

Why is it, then, all you ‘Everything is a conspiracy’ sceptics, that you believe there are loopholes in this comprehensive, superbly organised, long established system of diabolical control?

What evidence do you have - besides wishful thinking - that the Dark Overlords who made sure that the US Presidency was controlled by the Illuminati and the freemasons right from the start somehow took their eye off the ball when it came to President 45 and (shortly) President 47?

Yes it’s conceivable, I suppose. But where does the balance of probability lie?

Which brings me to the Micro.

Let me ask you a question: if you knew someone to be a proven liar, cheat and faker would you go on trusting them?

Speaking for myself, I think the answer is probably an embarrassed ‘yes’. I’ve given quite a few lying crooks the benefit of the doubt over the years. But I think we can all probably agree that this isn’t a particularly wise strategy.

So what do we think about this video? https://www.bitchute.com/video/qsjaVRHj57CJ A subscriber on my Locals channel very kindly supplied a link and I consider it to be quite an eye-opener. You might need a VPN to watch it but I do recommend having a look if it hasn’t already been taken down. In case you can’t see it, I’ll provide a very brief summary.

The video was filmed in Butler, Pennsylvania, the middle-of-nowhere venue to which the MSM (including the photographer who took that famous, whispering-in-the-ear close up of George W Bush when he heard the ‘news’ about 9/11) mysteriously turned up in droves to witness the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump which obviously no one had the slightest inkling was coming.

Apologies for the delicate hint of scepticism you may detect in my description. No, I don’t believe for 1/8000 of a second that the event was anything other than staged by actors (including a renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame star who has appeared in such movies as Home Alone 2.)

But you should have seen some of the flak I got from Trump supporters for expressing my reservations at the time. It was flak not unakin to the stuff I took for daring to suggest that all those babies beheaded by crazed Palestinians on October 7th might actually be imaginary. (As indeed they were. As real as the caught-in-mid-air-by-photographer-Doug-Mills bullet that would definitely have killed Donald Trump had he not been inspired by divine intervention to turn his head so that instead the magical slug lightly nicked his ear causing just enough blood to come out in two picturesque streaks across his face but not so much as to ruin his shirt and, miraculously, not causing him temporary deafness either. Hallelujah!).

The detail that seemed most especially to incense ‘the assassination was real, you dumbass!’ types on social media was the death of Corey Comperatore.

“A man died, you Never Trump retard!”

“Tell that to the family of the firefighter who died!”

I don’t remember the exact wording but these were the sort of responses I got. And it was difficult at the time to counter them - not that I would have likely bothered: you never know whether or not these are real people or bots - because details about what had happened at the event were still so sketchy.

Shortly after the incident, I recorded a podcast with Ole Dammegard, https://odysee.com/@JamesDelingpoleChannel:0/2024-07-27-Ole-Dammegard:1 whose speciality is examining terror events - assassinations, school shootings, terrorist bombings etc -and assessing whether or not they were real or faked using ‘crisis actors.’

Dammegard was convinced the Trump assassination was staged but there were lots of questions he couldn’t answer, such as “What happened to Corey Comperatore?”

Perhaps, he was a genuine, innocent bystander caught in the crossfire. Or perhaps his death was faked. Who knew?

The problem when you express this kind of uncertainty is that it doesn’t win round sceptics. They don’t think of you as being judicious, just ignorant and wildly speculative. And also, grotesquely insensitive: a guy died; a brave guy too, firefighter no less; and his wife and kids were there; and he actually died, probably, taking a bullet for them; and here you are - what kind of sicko are you? - having the gall to suggest while his body is still almost warm that he may not actually have sacrificed his life at all, that he may just have faked the whole thing!

The people who stage these events know exactly what they are doing. Innocent victims apparently dying horribly and tragically are a key part of the deception because they produce such a visceral, emotional response from the public. Not only are lots of people inspired to contribute generously to crowdfund appeals - which is how, incidentally, these operations are funded: the crisis actors get to enjoy a new life with millions of dollars kindly donated by people who think they are dead - but also their judgement is clouded by vicarious grief and outrage. Hence all those angry ‘how dare you’ messages I got about the hero Corey Comperatore.

Anyway, thanks to the video to which I’ve linked we now have a much better idea what did happen to ‘Corey Comperatore’.

The video puts it bluntly: ‘Corey Comperatore was not killed by a sniper’s bullet that day because he wasn’t there in the first place.’

It takes us step by step through the process in which Comperatore’s death was faked by a team including actors dressed as cops, a (presumably) paid-off real doctor or someone pretending to be a doctor, a make-up artist, a line-of-sight/crowd-positioning guy, some (possibly fake) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and lots and lots of rent-a-crowd actors in MAGA hats.

This might sound far-fetched until you watch the footage taken at the rally, mostly focusing on one of the stands flanking the Trump podium where Comperatore was supposedly shot.

One of the things you immediately notice is how incredibly bad at acting the rent-a-crowd actors are. They resemble a Democrat’s cruellest fantasy of what Trump fans look like: garishly dressed, overweight, incredibly dumb - like refugees from the movie Idiocracy. It’s so pastiche-y and parodic you can’t help feeling that you, the viewer are being mocked by whoever staged this farrago. And you probably are. When a man is supposedly shot dead in their midst these people behave not remotely like you would under such circumstances. One guy actually sits down casually on the blood smear left behind after Corey Comperatore’s body is dragged off by medics.

Except it’s not Comperatore’s body, it’s a mannikin. You can tell from its lightness - visible from the lack of muscular tension in the arms of the people carrying it - that no way is this the real body of a hefty firefighter. Another giveaway is that the leg actually has a visible carrying handle attached to it which, so far as I’m aware, no real person actually does. There are lots of other tells: the remarkable lack of blood from someone who has supposedly just been splattered with a headshot (bad make up artist!); the behaviour of the various specialist team members responsible for slipping the mannikin in through the railings, ready for the make-up artist to do her job, and for the line-of-sight guy to make sure there’s a gap in the crowd so the camera filming the event can snatch a shot of ‘Corey’ the mannikin’s bloody face.

If we accept the footage as genuine and the analysis as cogent, then I think it is now impossible to draw any other conclusion than that the entire Butler ‘assassination’ incident was staged and that Trump was definitely in on it.

For some Trump supporters that may still not be a problem. One could, for example, argue that after the last stolen election desperate measures were needed to ensure that the rightful president got in this time. So if it took a fake assassination to tip the balance in Trump’s favour, well, maybe it was a noble lie.

My issue with this argument - should anyone be so bold, indeed, so amoral, as to make it - is: where do you stop? I mean, if Trump is prepared to lie so shamelessly, so repeatedly, so deliberately about what really happened that day in Butler, Pennsylvania, why would you trust him on anything?

Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and assume no one was actually hurt during this stunt, not Corey Comperatore (well obviously not: he wasn’t there!) and not even that patsy kid they had up on the roof waiting patiently for the moment when he was taken out by security. Well even if no innocents were killed during the faking of this attempted assassination, that still means that the next president of the United States is a stone-cold liar. He doesn’t just maybe fib a bit about the odd detail, or embroider his anecdotes, or exaggerate for effect (though obviously he does all these things too). He actually participates in the planning of his Big Lie, possibly months in advance; he stages the lie like the practised actor that he is; he goes on television for days afterwards to reinforce the lie. This is a man so comfortable with lying it seems not even to occur to him that there might be any moral issues involved.

I’m not saying that Trump is any worse than any of the other Deep State actors we’ve come to loathe, fear and despise. But if you think he’s any better than them I’d love to hear your counterargument. “I trust that this lying liar with a long, proven track record of lying isn’t going to lie to me because…”, you can begin your defence. I leave the rest up to you and your evidently fertile imagination.