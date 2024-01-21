James Delingpole

Question Everything
Jan 21, 2024

*please read at least through the disclaimer below before getting upset at my comment*

I find it almost absurdly ironic that your final straw with Icke was on the topic of religion - and being critical of him for making wild claims without evidence (as you should be)..... and yet, we don't have evidence or proof that God exists. Its based solely on BELIEF. On faith. Thats it. Its almost the same difference as saying we live in a simulation, controlled by lizard people, who feed of human energy 🤷🏻‍♀️ you could maybe have a more nuanced & logical argument for WHY you believe in God, and why that is more plausible than the latter, but at the end of the day, there is ZERO tangible proof of either.

I also find it interesting that you speak as if your religion is THE ONLY acceptable religion. There are others who believe in multiple Gods. Who is correct? How do we know? Is Christianity the "correct" one? What about paganism and the druids which were forced underground if they wanted to practice their faith, meanwhile their beliefs were essentially re-purposed into Christianity. What about all the other religions that existed hundreds & thousands of years before Jesus was said to have existed?

As a disclaimer, I am not saying you are wrong for questioning or being critical of Icke. Im not saying you are wrong for what you believe either. I just found it interesting to lash out at someone for making claims without evidence, when religion is doing the same thing.

Ive struggled with this topic my whole life. I was raised Catholic, but began questioning it pretty early in life. I humored my parents and finished confirmation. There are valuable life lessons taught in the Bible for sure. Then I went into a rebellious phase as most teenagers do. For a while, I didn't believe in God. Now as a 30-something adult, I am beginning to re-explore my relationship with the natural world and to acknowledge the beauty & perfection of nature and life - I'm even willing to admit it seems like intelligent & intentional design. What I'm unwilling to do is latch on to labels or put myself in a specific box though. I do not identify or agree with any religion. I think there may be some truth in all or most of them, but there are a lot of issues and lies too. Im also skeptical that Jesus ever existed 🤷🏻‍♀️ he certainly isn't "god" (personal belief). But I respect your right to have a different opinion.

Id rather admit that "I dont know" and just try to be a good person, than making a claim 1 way or another about religions and gods or being more "right" or "just" than someone else's beliefs.

Ron
Jan 21, 2024

Again, well said James as you are correct in your appraisal of David Icke. He got a lot of his info from a now deceased researcher named Jordan Maxwell who spent his life researching `the truth´. He really knew his stuff about the occult, symbology, religions and language in relation to our so called history.

