James Delingpole

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MissLadyK's avatar
MissLadyK
9h

I love this and will definitely listen to the podcast. Choosing to fight the demons, one has to remember, when they look in the mirror there is no reflection. There is no winning with a demon, they are possessed by hate and anger and have no conscience. If you do maintain the upper hand by not allowing yourself to be entrapped by the many snares they throw at you, they turn into pathetic victims, just another snare. Winning to them is the most important goal come hook or come crook. What’s the point? They are worthless POS’s. Don’t throw your pearls before swine. Good on you!

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
9h

This is very similar to what I wrote on the “trolls” on the internet. Those dark forces of old still exist today, even the name is the same: trolls: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/trolls-and-the-internet-how-ancient

Demons, trolls, different name, but the energy is the same. Learning not to get caught into their trap — and almost circumvent and transform it is key.

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