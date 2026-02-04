James Delingpole

Edward Slavsquat

James Delingpole
Feb 04, 2026
James talks to Edward Slavsquat, writer, commentator, and long-time Russia resident about what the Western media consistently gets wrong about Russia, war, and power. From propaganda and perception management to everyday life beyond the headlines, this is a conversation about narratives, truth, and why reality is rarely as simple as we’re told.

Edward’s Substack

