James talks to Edward Slavsquat, writer, commentator, and long-time Russia resident about what the Western media consistently gets wrong about Russia, war, and power. From propaganda and perception management to everyday life beyond the headlines, this is a conversation about narratives, truth, and why reality is rarely as simple as we’re told.
Edward’s Substack
Edward Slavsquat
Feb 04, 2026
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied.

This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
