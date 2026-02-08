You should know by now that fiat money is a scam. James speaks to Keith Weiner of Monetary Metals about gold, debt, inflation - and why the system only survives as long as people keep believing in it.
↓ ↓ ↓
Monetary Metals is providing a true alternative to saving and earning in dollars by making it possible to save AND EARN in gold and silver.
Monetary Me…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
Keith Weiner
Feb 08, 2026
∙ Paid
You should know by now that fiat money is a scam. James speaks to Keith Weiner of Monetary Metals about gold, debt, inflation - and why the system only survives as long as people keep believing in it.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed