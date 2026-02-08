James Delingpole

Keith Weiner

James Delingpole
Feb 08, 2026
You should know by now that fiat money is a scam. James speaks to Keith Weiner of Monetary Metals about gold, debt, inflation - and why the system only survives as long as people keep believing in it.

Monetary Metals is providing a true alternative to saving and earning in dollars by making it possible to save AND EARN in gold and silver.

