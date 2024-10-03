How can you tell when (former Mayor of London and UK Prime Minister) Boris Johnson is lying? When you see his lips moving, of course. But also, I was reminded just now, when you read the words he has dashed off for some ludicrously inflated sum of money staring up from the pages of the newspaper you almost vomited on in disgust.

Like you I don’t read newspapers. Just occasionally, though, I’ll find my eye drawn to particularly emetic headlines like this one from the Mail on Sunday: “It saved lives, but now I’m not sure lockdown works.” This turned out to be an extract from Johnson’s autobiography, Unleashed, which the paper was billing as ‘the political memoir of the century’.

I read on, curious to see exactly how Johnson would gloss over the period when, as British prime minister, he played a key role in perhaps the most illiberal mass experiment in history: the drastic restrictions on movement and free association imposed on the world’s eight billion populace, ostensibly designed to arrest the spread of a supposedly deadly and unprecedented virus called ‘Covid.’

As you would expect from such a master of distraction, obfuscation and confected bonhomie, Johnson does an absolutely first rate job of letting himself off the hook. The way he writes about this period of fascistic control-freakery, you’d almost think he’d had nothing whatsoever to do with it.

Johnson writes:

“I can hardly believe the gall, the audacity of the Government in trying to micromanage humanity. […] I think of those long discussions around the green baize of the Cabinet table, well into the night, as brilliant young officials came up with ever more elaborate schemes for modulating human behaviour - and I want to scream. It’s bonkers, really.”

Note the detached language. He speaks contemptuously of ‘the Government’ as if, despite being its official leader, it was an entity for which he had no responsibility. Instead of “I remember”, which would place him at the heart of that Cabinet-room reminiscence, he uses the more distancing “I think”, almost as though he had merely dreamt up the scenario but had never actively participated in it.

A tiny part of me sympathises with Johnson here. Though he is lazy, devious and venal, he is not a natural tyrant. When he imposed those lockdowns and all the pettifogging rules and regulations that went with them, we can be pretty sure that he did so under extreme duress. We know this because he privately briefed newspaper editors at the time that he was effectively in a hostage situation, that his orders were coming from above and that he had no option but to obey.

But that excuse only washes up to a point. It’s a bit like a super celebrity appealing for clemency after attending one of Diddy’s ‘freak off’ parties. “Guys, guys, I really didn’t want to have sex with that twelve-year old child that was brought to me on a platter like a canape. It’s just part of the deal you have to make if you want to sell millions of records and drink Cristal all day on your private island. I really had no choice.”

Johnson clearly understands on some level that neither ‘Big boys made me do it and then ran away’ nor ‘Nothing to do with me, Guv. I was only Prime Minister at the time’ are going to be quite enough to salvage his reputation. So elsewhere in his self-exculpatory screed he tries a slightly different tack.

“How could I, Boris Johnson, have conceivably authorised these super-complicated codes of behaviour?”

[Brief pause, there, to admire the chutzpah of that adjective ‘super-complicated’. No, Johnson, it wasn’t the complexity of the rules that people minded, so much as the savage, mindless injustice of them: people not being allowed to attend funerals or visit dying relatives; people having their businesses destroyed; that kind of thing - all to combat a ‘disease’ which the evidence clearly showed was claiming no more lives than in an average flu year]

He goes on to ask:

“But why on earth were the public so wiling to have their lives circumscribed in such rabbinical detail? The answer is that they were frightened; they wanted something to believe in, something officially sanctioned that they could do to stop the spread of the disease; rules that they could collectively obey.

Like the children of Israel in the desert, we turned to highly regimented systems of behaviour, as part of our response to the horror and mystery of invisibly transmitted infection. And we in officialdom were, of course, appalled by our own scientific impotence, and we also wanted to believe in the rules. They were the best we could provide because as yet we had no cure.”

Can you see the sleight of hand being practised here? It’s very well done because Johnson is, and always has been, a master of the art of bullshit. And I’m sure that most of the people who buy this book will be taken in by it, lulled by that faux-candid appeal “How could I, Boris Johnson…?”, by the heft and gravitas of those Biblical allusions, and by that sly transition from lightly-hinted-at incompetence (“our own scientific impotence”) to that ‘but damn it all, we were the good guys just trying to do our best’ message in the concluding sentence.

Just in case you missed the point Johnson hammers it home a few paragraphs later.

“But it was clear to me then - and it still is - that my fundamental duty was to protect the lives of British citizens.”

Right. That’s quite enough analysis of Johnson’s eel-like blathering. Normally, I wouldn’t bother to engage with this sort of thing at all because, as most of us here know, everything that takes place in the public domain is just puppetry and theatre and generally beneath our contempt.

I do think, though, that just occasionally it’s worth straying into that realm of lies and fakery in order to see how they do it, and to marvel at how they continue to get away with it.

Remember: the percentage of the population that believes “Well governments had to do what they did. It was a major pandemic. They didn’t have all the information. Sure they made mistakes but then, this situation was unprecedented” still vastly outnumbers the percentage that knows it was all just one massive psyop designed to advance the sinister interests of the New World Order.

That’s what makes this book Unleashed quite a useful gauge of where we currently are on the road to perdition. It gives us insights into what Normies are thinking because it represents what they are being told to think by the mainstream media and the publishing industry.

Essentially, the message from officialdom is: “Yes, we now admit that the Covid years were a massive disaster, yes those rules and regulations were utterly ridiculous and it’s amazing anyone fell for them frankly, and yes massive cock ups were made by the clowns in charge….

BUT you can still forgive us everything because it really was a deadly disease and anyway we only did all these horrible things to you because you wanted it. You told us you were scared so we offered you the comfort blanket of bigger government.”

This is what the Nazis used to call ‘Für ihre sicherheit’. More accurately, it’s what you might call Victim Blaming. The implication - utterly dishonest, of course - is that the government is a benevolent force motivated above all by a sincere desire to act according what it perceives are the best interests of the people. If the people appear to be yearning for more security then what option does the government have than to deliver it, even if the net result turns out to be massive restrictions on freedom?

As always, though, with Deep State puppets like Johnson, it’s not what they say that matters so much as what they don’t say.

In this case, the very obvious thing that Johnson is not mentioning is the reason for all that public agitation. The public were so afraid because the government told them to be afraid. That was the purpose of all those daily press conferences, chaired by Johnson, in which Big Pharma stooges Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Jonathan Van Tam talked up the health threat with frightening statistics about the increase in COVID-19 cases. It was also why, during this period, the government became the newspaper industry’s biggest advertiser: in order that the MSM could be bribed and cajoled into running endless hysterical articles about lives tragically cut short due to the deadly virus stalking the land which would definitely kill granny unless you put on a mask NOW.

They had to do this because otherwise, the public might have got the correct impression that the pandemic wasn’t real and gone about their lives as normal.

It’s very hard for most people to appreciate how truly, Satanically evil are the rulers of the darkness of this world. Partly it’s hard because so relatively few people take the Bible seriously these days. And partly it’s hard because the minions of those dark rulers are so damned good at their job.

I take my hat off to Johnson. His deceptions are almost worthy of the devil. For years, I was taken in by them myself. When I knew him at university, I was charmed and amused by his bluff, rumpled congeniality. When he was my editor at the Spectator, I found him easy-going and encouraging - if not exactly present. I watched his rise and rise and thought: “Well, Bozza, you deserve it. You’re likeable, you write fluently and wittily, you’re on the side of freedom and fun - and you do pull off some jolly stunts like that one on YouTube where you throw a ball backwards over your head and it goes through the hoop.”

But all the world’s a stage. Not all the actors on it are necessarily chosen for their charisma or japesomeness - see, for example, current UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer - but those were definitely some of the qualities for which Johnson was selected and he is playing his role to a T.

Was Johnson deliberately earmarked and put in place as Britain’s designated leader during the plandemic in order to make lockdowns and near compulsory vaccination more palatable than they might have been under a less engagingly cheeky-chappy PM? Well it’s possible, I suppose, though I doubt even the Rulers of the Darkness of this world are so capable as to be able to micromanage political leaderships with quite such precision. But hey, who knows?

All we need to know for the purposes of this article is that Johnson, like all politicians of any significance, is the tool of some very dark and powerful forces. And that one of his main jobs - perhaps even THE main job - is to make sure that ordinary folk remain blissfully unaware that these dark and powerful forces exist.

Those ordinary folk - by which I mean, essentially, the 95 percent of the population that isn’t down the rabbit hole - need continually to be reassured that their countries are run by bumbling oafs who are no real threat because they can be voted out of office; that the job of government is to protect them and that it would certainly never do anything like cull them with a kill shot or deliberately start wars in order to cull them some more; that politicians can do some pretty crazy things, which sometimes have really quite painful consequences for the people they supposedly serve, but that’s because, hey, ‘politics is showbusiness for ugly people’ so that makes it sort of OK.

That, I’d argue, is the real purpose of this book, which will no doubt be heavily promoted, and well reviewed, and on lots of middle class shopping lists this Christmas. Johnson will be permitted by The Powers That Be to be rehabilitated, not because TPTB give a shit about his wellbeing - They would quite happy have Magafuli-ed him if he hadn’t obeyed orders during that creepy interlude where he was dragged off behind the scenes, supposedly suffering from severe Covid - but because this is the role for which They currently require him.

They wiped out your business; they gave your teenager myocarditis; they finished off grandpa in the care home with Midazolam; they shut down your local pub; they put up more wind turbines and 5G towers; they blocked your road; they gave your sister blood clots and brought your uncle’s jogging career to a sudden close with a fatal heart attack; they got you beaten up in a train carriage because some angry tosser took obsession to the fact that you weren’t wearing a mask; they humiliated your entire street, every Thursday by cajoling everyone into a Cultural Revolution style display of collective state-worship, banging pots and pats for the vampiric NHS; they mocked you with their private parties; they lied to you every day on the telly and in the newspapers; they sent police drones to film you for taking apparently illicit walks in the Peak District; they closed down the car parks at your favourite walking spot; they taped off the park benches; they drove you insane with rainbow logos and NHS logos everywhere you went; they told you you had to wear a face nappy, even though you knew it was like trying to keep mosquitos out with a tennis net; (if that is you even were to believe viruses exist which you now don’t); they displayed photos of places you couldn’t go to, like Venice, with programming messages like “Isn’t it marvellous how much cleaner the canals are now that no one is allowed to take gondolier rides on them or even look at them?”; they forced you to let your mother die alone - and then wouldn’t let her friends attend the funeral. They did all this, and more, deliberately, when they knew perfectly well that there was no pandemic, that the ‘vaccines’ were both useless and deadly, and that the real reason for all this stuff was to help the Malthusians carry out one of their periodic population culls and so that banksters had a little longer to squirrel away their ill-gotten gains before the economy collapsed totally.

But it’s OK, you needn’t worry, or feel in any way bitter or angry or vengeful because guess what: lovable, tousle-haired Boris Johnson [the guy in charge of Britain, btw, when ALL the above was happening] has just written a funny autobiography with all sorts of anecdotes, like the time he was in Scotland with his controller Carrie and his kayak was nearly blown out to sea!