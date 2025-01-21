‘Time will tell” is one of my least favourite phrases, especially when - as so often - I see it being deployed by some semi-awake person on social media urging us to be more cautious with our gloomy prognostications because, hey, it’s too early to judge and we might yet be pleasantly surprised.

I dislike it for various reasons. One is its aura of self-satisfied reasonableness, with its implication that this person considers himself to be more measured and more worldly in his judgements than the fools-rushing-into-judgement hotheads he is lightly chastising.

Another, is that it is a pusillanimous, fence-sitting excuse for delaying action and, potentially, addressing the problem that has been identified while it’s still early enough to counter it.

But I think my most particular objection is that it is so ineffably Normie. That is, it subscribes wholesale to the false paradigm that history is just a series of random events which no one could possibly predict. Most people think this way, I know, because it’s what we’re repeatedly told. But there’s really no excuse for any person whose eyes are open to go on thinking this way. Is it not, after all, one of the most entry-level discoveries you make on your journey down the rabbit hole, that almost no major event happens by accident because almost everything is pre-planned?

So to Donald Trump who, amazingly, despite all the predictions to the contrary by lots of experts on Twitter etc, has somehow survived the machinations of all those Dark Forces bent on denying him a second term as US president and actually been inaugurated.

Whoulda thunk? Well I, for one, and if there’s a trace of boastfulness in my tone it is entirely unmerited. I knew Trump was going to make it not because I am Nostradamus but because it was bleeding obvious that his victory had been preordained by the Powers That Be.

This had nothing to do with the voters. (If it had been, he would have beaten Biden in 2020). It had everything to do with The Plan which, it is now becoming clearer, required Trump to spend a performative four years in the wilderness while a growing body of Americans wailed and gnashed their teeth at the ravages inflicted on their great country by a senile, incontinent child-sniffer - or, rather, various actors in masks playing a senile, incontinent child-sniffer - controlled from behind the scenes by Satanic high priest (and homosexual Kenyan) Barack Obama.

The faked -

sorry but it was! - assassination attempt was part of this softening up process. Do you remember how, in the run up to the elections, there were all sorts of rumours doing the rounds that Trump would never get to enjoy a second term as president because ‘They’ would never let him? Either the Biden administration would cook up some national emergency, a new ‘pandemic’ say, to close down the polling booths or even cancel the election altogether. Or ‘They’ would simply assassinate him.

Well that was one of the reasons they went to all that trouble to stage it: to whip even doubters into a frenzy of yearning for a saviour figure. Just in case anyone had missed it, Trump re-emphasised this point at his inauguration when he declared “I was saved by God to make America great again.”

If this is what you believe, then I strongly recommend that you don’t watch or listen to this analysis of Trump’s second term prospects by the Nations Conspire channel on YouTube.

It notes that the ‘golden age’ promised by Donald Trump is worryingly similar to the ‘golden dawn’ promised by the dark magician Aleister Crowley and thence by the New Age movement. But will this prove to be the false light we are warned about in scripture and will Trump turn out to be one of the false prophets whose seductive message will deceive even many Christians?

I’m banking on ‘yes’ and believe me, this is not a ‘yes’ of enthusiasm. I don’t want the world to go to hell any more than the next parent or grandparent does. I’d so much prefer it if Donald Trump turned out to be the guy who was going to sort out all this mess and make not just America but the whole planet great again.

Trump - or if you want to be cynical, the machine that controls Trump - understands our desperation for things to get better, and plays on it. Hence, for example, that crowd pleasing promise that from henceforward his government would recognise only two genders.

Yes - like his remarks about green energy, about uncontrolled immigration, about ending the war in Ukraine - this is obviously a good thing. But the point people miss when they’re punching the air, going, “Yay! Finally a politician who is speaking my language” is that they’re watching the political equivalent of a pro-wrestling performer striding into the ring to play his good guy role. We’ve had four years of the bad guy - the incontinent clown who pooped himself when he went to visit the Pope - who allowed the swarms across the border and let his State Department escalate the war in Ukraine and let the transgender freaks run riot. Now comes the orange man wearing the white hat to clean everything up and make everything nice again.

That’s the idea, anyway. And lots of people buy it because we like to believe in fairy stories with a happy ending. But I’m not one of them because, though I used to be a fan of Trump I have since read and watched much to make me suspicious about his true nature and his true purpose.

If Operation Warp Speed wasn’t a tell - c’mon: are we really to applaud the guy that fast-tracked the death jab that killed tens of thousands and incapacitated millions? - then that bizarre inauguration really ought to have been. To me it looked liked an occult ritual ushering in the age of Lucifer.

All that bronze make-up Trump wore, for example. We’re so used to Trump being strange looking - “Orange Man” - and talking in that strange, dislocated way, like he’s channeling spirits or he’s part of an MK Ultra experiment, that we’ve ceased to find anything he says or does truly extraordinary or weird. “It’s just The Donald being The Donald,” we think. This gives him cover to act out all manner of seriously bizarre occult ritual under the full gaze of a bedazzled, hypnotised public so determined to give him the benefit of the doubt that they affect not to notice anything strange. Like, maybe, when the next president of the USA begins his term with his face shimmering gold like the incarnation of Lucifer himself.

And if anyone does point out that something’s not right, they make excuses for him. Was it not a bit disturbing that rather than place his hand on the Bible when he swore his oath, Trump instead let his wife - dressed in Masonic black and white - hold it beside him? Well apparently not. It was all OK because the oath was rushed and Trump just didn’t have time to move his hands across that vast, six-inch gulf to grab the Bible Melania was holding. People actually believed this.

There was similarly bizarre excuse making for Trump’s son, Eric. His flashing with his hands of the Illuminati power symbol, the inverted triangle, was so blatant that his wife had to have a quiet word in his ear. Almost all world leaders, Trump included, make this gesture whenever they are on the public stage, to reassure their dark overlords as to where their true allegiances lie and, simultaneously, to indicate their contempt for all those billions of useless who have not the slightest clue what the hand gesture means. But when sharp-eyed rabbit holers pointed this out on Twitter, Trump fans were all ready with their excuse. Eric was just trolling the Illuminati. Apparently.

Matthew warns us in his gospel:

For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

No disrespect to all you very elect out there. But over the next four years I’d say one or two of you are going to be in for some very nasty shocks.