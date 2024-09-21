If you’re reading this, chances are you already shun seed oils like the plague. My audience is quite self selecting. You don’t come to a nutcase like me unless you’re already way down the rabbit hole. And one of the things you’ll have assuredly found on your journey of discovery is that seed oils are toxic, inflammatory and really only of any use for lubricating engines.

Well done! And don’t worry. This isn’t going to be one of those pieces where I confuse you by suggesting that actually, the seed-oils-are-bad theory is yet another Cabal psyop designed to steer you away from optimal dietary choices. No, I think there’s more than enough evidence from diverse quarters - everything from the Rockefellers pushing the regulators to rebrand plant-based engine oil as fit for human consumption to Natasha Campbell-McBride’s success with her GAPS diet - to confirm the rightness of your decision to ditch the ‘Canola’ (rape seed as we more graphically put it in the UK) and the vegetable oil, and stick with butter and lard.

What I also have no intention of doing, by the way, is to lead you away from any of your other health neuroses. Of course you are correct no longer to use sun cream; to prefer organic; to use a water filter; to try to chelate all those heavy metals they’re chucking into our food supply; to dabble with gluten-free; to take regular doses of Lugol’s iodine - I got this one from Clive de Carle’s Secret Health Club (https://clivedecarle.com/secret-health-club/) and he’s right - in order, inter alia, to displace the chlorine poisoning you via your swimming pool and shower; to treat sugar as cautiously as you would cocaine; and so on and on. And on, unfortunately. (Crikey it’s tough staying alive in a world run by a Predator Class trying to poison you every which way…)

But my eyes have been opened by a podcast I just did with Sasha Latypova.

Sasha - I’m going to call her by her first name just this once because I’m a little bit in love with her - doesn’t violently disagree on any of the above. She only thinks that they are a distraction from the true cause of most of our ills: vaccines.

Latypova’s thesis - developed with Katharine Watt - derives from her review of the work of Charles Richet, a French physiologist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1913 for his research into anaphylaxis. Her essay is well worth a read.

We all know today about anaphylaxis, more’s the pity, because it has become so devastatingly common. How many families do you know that are forced to carry an EpiPen with them at all times because one of the children has a food allergy which could kill them if not treated near-instantly? How many heart-rending stories have you read where some grieving relative says: “We just had no idea that it was contaminated with peanuts…”

Let’s just pause briefly to mull over this very modern phenomenon. During my own childhood years in the 1970s, no parent would have thought twice about dishing up a bowl or two of peanuts at their kid’s birthday party. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if back then peanuts weren’t most children’s biggest source of protein. Not any more though. That word ‘contamination’, which formerly used to apply only to deadly perils like anthrax, has now been extended to embrace the once spectacularly ordinary and uneventful monkey nut.

Why though? Well it’s no good asking the mainstream media or the medical establishment, of course, because as usual they are part of the cover up. Here are some of the answers that ‘scientists’ have advanced to explain why peanut allergies more than tripled in the last two decades: pollution; dietary changes; less exposure to microbes; higher temperatures used in roasting; improved hygiene; incorrect dietary advice on what to feed weaning children; lack of vitamin D; genetics…

What you won’t find on any of those lists, curiously, is by far the most likely culprit. In case you haven’t already guessed, they begin with ‘v-‘ and end ‘-accines’. The smoking gun evidence is in the paper that won Richet that Nobel Prize in the deliciously inauspicious year (see also: creation of the Federal Reserve) 1913.

You don’t really need to be a scientist to intuit what Richet discovered. All you need to do is have known someone who got stung by a wasp or bee one day, then got stung again about a month later and reacted so badly they almost died - or even did die. This is the nature of anaphylaxis. With the initial puncture wound you scarcely notice. But after a period of 2-3 weeks anaphylaxis sets in and the body becomes hypersensitive to the substance it initially found harmless. The hypersensitivity, Richet observed, can last for at least six years and is quite possibly permanent. (Though I concede that like you I’ve been stung loads of times over the years by wasps and bees without developing anaphylaxis so I’m not perhaps describing the phenomenon perfectly).

Oh, and anaphylaxis doesn’t refer exclusively to dying - or nearly dying - of shock. It covers a range of symptoms, which are now generally bracketed as ‘allergies’, but which as Richet well understood are simply milder expressions of anaphylaxis.

Anyway, for the full story read Latypova’s essay. I found her conclusions mind-blowing for they explain so much about the world that has been obfuscated and answer quite a few of the questions that have long puzzled me. Like: what was the real cause of the Black Death? (Latypova thinks that it might have anaphylaxis caused by successive infected flea bites). And: how did they deal with hayfever before antihistamine tablets? The answer is that nobody used to get hayfever. It’s yet another of the hypersensitivities to our natural environment caused by vaccination.

Wouldn’t it be marvellous if we could go back in time and have a quiet word in the ear of our mothers just before - with the best of intentions - they were about to take us all to our friendly neighbourhood GP’s surgery for yet another of those life-enhancing jabs? Perhaps as evidence, like the Ghost of Christmas Future in Dickens’s Scrooge story, I could show my mother grisly visions of the misery that awaited her child: the barium enema I had - imagine! Pumping radioactive material into a child’s bowels - to investigate my persistent tummy troubles; the eczema; the summer days all but ruined by sneezing, flu-like lethargy and streaming eyes.

The likely truth is that we are ALL vaccine injured. (All but those lucky enough to have had cussed, weird, eccentric mothers who somehow resisted the blandishments of the medical establishment to get their children jabbed). That’s because, as Richet’s own research clearly showed - even if he ignored it and remained an advocate of vaccination - there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ vaccine. By definition, the very process of penetrating the skin with a needle and injecting a foreign substance conditions the victim for a lifetime’s state of anaphylaxis ranging from the persistently irritating to the fatal.

And here’s the disgraceful, horrifying, and damning thing: the medical establishment has known about this for over a century - and intuitively, I would suspect, for much, much longer. When you look into the history of vaccination - see, for example, the work of Roman Bystrianyk

- you cannot but be struck by how assiduously and relentlessly the Powers That Be pushed vaccines in the face of reams of evidence from doctors working on the front line that vaccines cause far more harm than good.

Then as now, the people pushing the ‘safe and effective’ solution - Edward Jenner; Louis Pasteur; etc - were lying charlatans, while the people opposing it were either ignored or had their careers destroyed. This cannot have been accidental. Nor I do I believe it was merely an organic process, driven by the usual mix of incompetence and greed and ‘follow the money.’

I’m increasingly suspicious of the ‘follow the money’ excuse. It works up to a point. You only look at EpiPen’s sales to see how profitable a business it is healing iatrogenic injuries: even as far back as 2015, Bloomberg reported that the product was generating a billion dollars a year for its company Mylan. And, yes, of course doctors have long had a vested interest in pushing jabs because they get paid for every one they administer.

But I think the truth is much deeper and darker than that. Many of us are waking up to the realisation that the monstrous evil abroad in the world can only properly be understood in supernatural terms: as a manifestation of the war being waged by Lucifer and his Satanic horde of fallen angels against man, whom God made in His image.

Feel free not to see it in religious terms. You could, if you prefer a more earth-bound explanation, see it in terms of the super-rich Malthusians who run the world and who view you and me as cattle merely up to their usual tricks of finding new ways to cull us.

With vaccines, they definitely hit on a winner. Vaccines are better than nukes (if they really exist) and better than World Wars (the Spanish flu - probably rebadged vaccine injury - killed more people than died in the trenches) at population reduction, because they do so on a much bigger scale, but also much more subtly and, get this, with the victims’ often eager consent.

I don’t believe that mere humans could have brought into being something quite so gloatingly wicked, devious and all-encompassing. I think the presiding intelligence behind it can only be diabolical.