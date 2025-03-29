Dr. Richard B. Spence is a History Professor at the University of Idaho with expertise in Russian, military, espionage, and occult history. He's the author of Secret Agent 666, Trust No One, and co-author of Empire of the Wheel.
↓
Monetary Metals is providing a true alternative to saving and earning in dollars by making it possible to save AND EARN in g…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
Dr. Richard Spence
Mar 29, 2025
∙ Paid
Dr. Richard B. Spence is a History Professor at the University of Idaho with expertise in Russian, military, espionage, and occult history. He's the author of Secret Agent 666, Trust No One, and co-author of Empire of the Wheel.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed