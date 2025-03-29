Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Dr. Richard Spence

James Delingpole
Mar 29, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Dr. Richard B. Spence is a History Professor at the University of Idaho with expertise in Russian, military, espionage, and occult history. He's the author of Secret Agent 666, Trust No One, and co-author of Empire of the Wheel.



Monetary Metals is providing a true alternative to saving and earning in dollars by making it possible to save AND EARN in g…

This post is for paid subscribers

James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Delingpole
Recent Episodes
William Ramsey
  James Delingpole
Dick Delingpole
  James Delingpole
Dr. Zac Cox
  James Delingpole
Steven Young
  James Delingpole
Miri AF
  James Delingpole
Psalm 114/115: Father James Mawdsley
  James Delingpole
Tobias Nuttall
  James Delingpole