James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Howard Steen

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
May 06, 2025
∙ Paid
7
2
Share

Howard Steen is a retired R&D engineer. He spent 35 year career with large US consumer goods developer. Then he woke up. He now lives in Germany. During Covid he provided English summaries of the hearings of Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer’s Corona Committee. He chats to James about his awakening and what he thinks of the Reiner Fuellmich trial. https://substack.com/@howard366646

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture