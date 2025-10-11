James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

John Hamer

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Oct 11, 2025
∙ Paid
4
Share

James chats to John Hamer about the darker side of Winston Churchill, by way of Jack the Ripper, Lord Kitchener and Dresden.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture