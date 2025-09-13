James Delingpole

Mark Playne - Not On The Beeb

James Delingpole
Sep 13, 2025
What was REALLY in those Covid shots? Writer, director, author, screenwriter and campaigner Mark Playne - aka Not On The Beeb - thought he’d ask AI and, amazingly, got to the bottom of it. Mark chats to James about his extraordinary findings, how he got AI to tell the scary truth and how it all started with an innocuous question about bath salts.

