Sep 27, 2025
Conrad Franz is an American journalist who hosts the popular “World War Now” podcast. He covers what he describes as the “ongoing third world war” through the lens of Orthodox Christianity & worldwide reenchantment with specific focus on the prophecies of the ancient & modern Orthodox Saints. He also delves deep into historical and conspiratorial topics with incredible guests on his paid show “Aether Hour”. You can find all of Conrad’s content on his Substack: https://worldwarnow.co and his shows are available on YouTube, Spotify, & Apple Podcasts as well.

