James Delingpole

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Mike Yeadon

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James Delingpole
Apr 14, 2026
∙ Paid

James sits down with his good friend, former Pfizer vice president and whistleblower Mike Yeadon, for a characteristically unfiltered conversation that pulls no punches. Mike lays out where he stands on viruses and contagious disease, and why he believes much of what the public has been told simply doesn’t add up.

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