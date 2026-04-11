James talks to Dave Collum, Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Cornell University, for a romp through (almost) every conspiracy theory going - from Charlie Kirk’s 'reported' death to the Artemis space mong venture. They also discuss Dave’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight … and a rather major reveal.
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If you need silver and gold bulli…
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Dave Collum
Apr 11, 2026
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James talks to Dave Collum, Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Cornell University, for a romp through (almost) every conspiracy theory going - from Charlie Kirk’s 'reported' death to the Artemis space mong venture. They also discuss Dave’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight … and a rather major reveal.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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