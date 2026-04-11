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Dave Collum

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James Delingpole
Apr 11, 2026
∙ Paid

James talks to Dave Collum, Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Cornell University, for a romp through (almost) every conspiracy theory going - from Charlie Kirk’s 'reported' death to the Artemis space mong venture. They also discuss Dave’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight … and a rather major reveal.

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If you need silver and gold bulli…

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