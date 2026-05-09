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David Gosselin

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James Delingpole
May 09, 2026
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David Gosselin is a Montreal-based poet, translator, and researcher, and serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Chained Muse and New Lyre Magazine. He also writes the Substack Age of Muses, publishing essays on history, poetry, literature, and classical thought, alongside original stories, dialogues, and readings of the classics.https://substack.com/@davidgosselin

https://newlyre.wordpress.com

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