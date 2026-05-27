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Ian Simpson

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James Delingpole
May 27, 2026
∙ Paid

About five years ago, Ian Simpson rang James out of the blue and anonymously blew his mind with information so extraordinary James wished it had been on a podcast. Now, finally, Ian got in touch again - and you can hear for yourself. On the menu: chemtrails; who really, REALLY runs the world; the boat invasion from Calais; how to get rich quick; how he …

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