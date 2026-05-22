James is joined by his brother Dick for an unexpectedly sad episode. Well, with hindsight it is anyway. During the recording, they can be heard worrying about the health of their Dad who is sick in hospital. And their beloved, wonderful Dad has since died. Still, you’ll enjoy the episode, which is mainly about the fascinating things Dick learned on his icon painting course with former Welcome to the Psalms guest and ex-Athonite monk and Shopshire hermit Aidan Hart. One of these things is that you don’t ‘paint’ icons but ‘write’ them.
RIP Malcolm Delingpole 1 March, 1935 to 20 May, 2026
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Dick Delingpole
May 22, 2026
∙ Paid
James is joined by his brother Dick for an unexpectedly sad episode. Well, with hindsight it is anyway. During the recording, they can be heard worrying about the health of their Dad who is sick in hospital. And their beloved, wonderful Dad has since died. Still, you’ll enjoy the episode, which is mainly about the fascinating things Dick learned on his icon painting course with former Welcome to the Psalms guest and ex-Athonite monk and Shopshire hermit Aidan Hart. One of these things is that you don’t ‘paint’ icons but ‘write’ them.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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