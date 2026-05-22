James Delingpole

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Dick Delingpole

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James Delingpole
May 22, 2026
∙ Paid

James is joined by his brother Dick for an unexpectedly sad episode. Well, with hindsight it is anyway. During the recording, they can be heard worrying about the health of their Dad who is sick in hospital. And their beloved, wonderful Dad has since died. Still, you’ll enjoy the episode, which is mainly about the fascinating things Dick learned on his icon painting course with former Welcome to the Psalms guest and ex-Athonite monk and Shopshire hermit Aidan Hart. One of these things is that you don’t ‘paint’ icons but ‘write’ them.

RIP Malcolm Delingpole 1 March, 1935 to 20 May, 2026

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