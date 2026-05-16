James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Peter A Kirby

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
May 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Peter A Kirby was one of the first researchers to blow the whistle on chemtrails. He explains to James WHO is behind the spraying of our skies with toxic metals like Aluminium and Barium, HOW They control the weather, and the myriad evil reasons WHY They are doing it. At the end of this episode you will love the Rockefellers even less than you did before. Kirby’s latest book is Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project. His website is https://peterakirby.com

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 James Delingpole · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture