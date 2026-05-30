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Francis O’Neill

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James Delingpole
May 30, 2026
∙ Paid

In this shocking episode of the Delingpod which may upset some listeners, James chats to Francis O’Neill about which characters in the Truth movement may not be all they seem. James has a ‘final scene of Invasion of the Bodysnatchers’ moment as Francis fingers one of James’s most adored and trusted friends and allies as a potential wrong ‘un. Also on th…

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