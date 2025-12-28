James Delingpole

Rasputin

Dec 28, 2025
Rasputin was a goodie. James learns from 19-year old Alex - of https://substack.com/@rasputintruth - that everything we know about Rasputin is wrong. He wasn’t mad. He wasn’t even a monk. In fact he probably deserves to be a saint…

