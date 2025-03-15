Playback speed
Steven Young

James Delingpole
Mar 15, 2025
Steven Young is a former PhD Theoretical Physicist who saw the light. He is the author of 'A Fool's Wisdom: Science Conspiracies & The Secret Art of Alchemy', which describes his journey down the rabbit hole and his investigations of everything from the Bible to Flat Earth and the non-existence of nuclear weapons. James is a big fan of his electronic music too, which Steven records under the name Hedflux. His website is Stevenyoung.uk and you can check out his music at Hedflux.com

James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied.
This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
