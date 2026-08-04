James Delingpole

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Lasse Anderson

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James Delingpole
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Lasse Andersen is a Danish bricklayer. He chats to James about his Awakening journey - via the Delingpod, obvs - and all sorts of other things besides: why heavily socialised Denmark is particularly vulnerable to the New World Order, bricks, crap modern building regulations, the mass murder of Denmark’s minks during ‘Covid’, the Illuminati guy he sat ne…

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