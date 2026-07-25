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Richard Grove

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James Delingpole
∙ Paid

Richard Grove is the forensic historian host of America’s Grand Theft World podcast. Richard and James chat about the shady Anglo-American crime syndicate that secretly runs the world. On the menu: the opium trade; Skull and Bones; the R*thsch*lds (inevitably); which inconvenient people got iced on 9/11; Boston Brahmins; Cecil Rhodes; Carol Quigley; and…

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