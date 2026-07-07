Former US Army Ranger Dr David Morehouse tells of his extraordinary journey from decorated infantry officer to psychic warrior on the CIA’s paranormal espionage Operation Stargate. An enthralled James asks all the obvious questions: does remote viewing really work? How?? Did he actually see the Ark of the Covenant? Surely he doesn’t think the CIA are the good guys? Where is he on demons v aliens from outer space? David Morehouse’s Psychic Warrior - one of Dick’s favourite books, so he is going to be SO envious - is available from Amazon. His website is
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The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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