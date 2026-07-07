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Dr David Morehouse

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James Delingpole
Jul 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Former US Army Ranger Dr David Morehouse tells of his extraordinary journey from decorated infantry officer to psychic warrior on the CIA’s paranormal espionage Operation Stargate. An enthralled James asks all the obvious questions: does remote viewing really work? How?? Did he actually see the Ark of the Covenant? Surely he doesn’t think the CIA are the good guys? Where is he on demons v aliens from outer space? David Morehouse’s Psychic Warrior - one of Dick’s favourite books, so he is going to be SO envious - is available from Amazon. His website is

https://davidmorehouse.org


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