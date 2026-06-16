Iain Davis - James’s go-to researcher for explaining conspiracies in measured language that doesn’t frighten off the Normies - is back with another of his fantastically well-researched books. This one, The Technocratic Dark State, may be his most important one yet. Iain outlines some of the dire civilisational threats posed by the likes of Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Sam Altman - no they’re not wacky libertarians, that’s just a marketing strategy - and by the house philosophers who give faux-intellectual heft to their evil schemings, such as neo-reactionaries Curtis Yarvin and Nick Land. A meaty episode from which you’ll earn an awful lot - and then rather wish you hadn’t because these people are really dangerous.
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The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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