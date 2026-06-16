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Iain Davis

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James Delingpole
Jun 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Iain Davis - James’s go-to researcher for explaining conspiracies in measured language that doesn’t frighten off the Normies - is back with another of his fantastically well-researched books. This one, The Technocratic Dark State, may be his most important one yet. Iain outlines some of the dire civilisational threats posed by the likes of Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Sam Altman - no they’re not wacky libertarians, that’s just a marketing strategy - and by the house philosophers who give faux-intellectual heft to their evil schemings, such as neo-reactionaries Curtis Yarvin and Nick Land. A meaty episode from which you’ll earn an awful lot - and then rather wish you hadn’t because these people are really dangerous.

https://iaindavis.com

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