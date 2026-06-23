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Valentina Zharkova

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James Delingpole
Jun 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Ice fairs on the River Thames - plus earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and mass starvation due to famine: could the world be heading for a repeat of the dreaded Maunder Minimum which caused temperatures to plummet in the late 17th and early 18th centuries? Professor Valentina Zharkova is the Ukrainian-born Mathematician and Physicist who has been studyin…

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