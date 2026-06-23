Ice fairs on the River Thames - plus earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and mass starvation due to famine: could the world be heading for a repeat of the dreaded Maunder Minimum which caused temperatures to plummet in the late 17th and early 18th centuries? Professor Valentina Zharkova is the Ukrainian-born Mathematician and Physicist who has been studyin…
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The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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