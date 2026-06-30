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Jacob Nordangård

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James Delingpole
Jun 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Jacob Nordangård is the Swedish researcher, author and heavy metal guitarist who first introduced James to the shocking - and true! - detail that it is the Rockefeller family which is mainly behind the Climate Change scam. Here James joins Jacob for round two of a wide-ranging conversation about everything from the nonsense of global warming [Jacob know…

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