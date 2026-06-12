Aaron J Smith is a former alcoholic and drug addict who found God, cleaned up his act and now supervises psychiatric patients in a maximum security prison in Wisconsin. He chats to James about all sorts of interesting things from his time in the military - including in a specialist psyops unit where he did a lot of work with crisis actors - to his erudite and insightful thoughts on the coming totalitarian technocracy. He has written a sci fi novel on the subject - Project Nimrod - the first in a planned series, which James is now keen to read because Aaron, besides being a good man of God, is a smart cookie.
(You can tell because he and his brother are both huge fans of the Delingpod, especially the episodes with Dick)
Project NIMROD https://a.co/d/0gEANgkN
Substack https://substack.com/@subtlecain
X https://x.com/AaronSmith60276
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This Delingpod is very kindly sponsored by https://sinacrisps.com
Paid episode
Aaron J Smith
Aaron J Smith is a former alcoholic and drug addict who found God, cleaned up his act and now supervises psychiatric patients in a maximum security prison in Wisconsin. He chats to James about all sorts of interesting things from his time in the military - including in a specialist psyops unit where he did a lot of work with crisis actors - to his erudite and insightful thoughts on the coming totalitarian technocracy. He has written a sci fi novel on the subject - Project Nimrod - the first in a planned series, which James is now keen to read because Aaron, besides being a good man of God, is a smart cookie.