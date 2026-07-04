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Dr Clare Craig

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James Delingpole
Jul 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Folic acid. It’s evil, it’s toxic and you don’t want it in your food but when did that ever stop them? James chats to pathologist Dr Clare Craig - co-founder of the Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART) - about exactly why folic acid is so bad for you and why you should sign her petition urging the UK government to reconsider its nefarious scheme to …

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