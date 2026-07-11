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Paul Cudenec

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James Delingpole
Jul 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Paul Cudenec - not his real name, apart from the Paul bit - is a former anarchist who now lives in deep rural France with terrible internet. Paul chats to James about his latest book Welcome To the New Resistance, a collection of essays focused mainly on the dark, world-ruling Cabal which Paul calls the ‘Zio-Satanic Imperialist Mafia’ (ZIM). On the menu…

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