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Simon Dixon

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James Delingpole
Jul 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Simon Dixon is an investor, geopolitical and financial analyst and certified Bitcoin OG: he was evangelising it at $3, and went on to advise El Salvador's President Bukele on his Bitcoin bonds. A former investment banker, Simon has spent 26 years trying to answer his dad's question: 'Son, what happened to my money?' The search took him from market-making on the London Stock Exchange, via a doomed attempt to found an honest bank (the Bank of England said no), to uncovering what he calls the Financial Industrial Complex: the web of central banks, asset managers and spooks that sits above governments and funds both sides of every war. On the ledger: who really owns the Bank of England?; politicians as 'paid-for-rent prostitutes' and how Liz Truss got rug-pulled; was Bitcoin a banker plot, and was Satoshi really a cypherpunk who died a month after the CIA came knocking?; why Wall Street wants your Bitcoin in an ETF, not your pocket; how the CIA invented the term 'conspiracy theorist'; Epstein as just one blackmail operation among many; James's confession about what he actually bought with his first Bitcoin; and lots more. Simon's website:

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