Simon Dixon is an investor, geopolitical and financial analyst and certified Bitcoin OG: he was evangelising it at $3, and went on to advise El Salvador's President Bukele on his Bitcoin bonds. A former investment banker, Simon has spent 26 years trying to answer his dad's question: 'Son, what happened to my money?' The search took him from market-making on the London Stock Exchange, via a doomed attempt to found an honest bank (the Bank of England said no), to uncovering what he calls the Financial Industrial Complex: the web of central banks, asset managers and spooks that sits above governments and funds both sides of every war. On the ledger: who really owns the Bank of England?; politicians as 'paid-for-rent prostitutes' and how Liz Truss got rug-pulled; was Bitcoin a banker plot, and was Satoshi really a cypherpunk who died a month after the CIA came knocking?; why Wall Street wants your Bitcoin in an ETF, not your pocket; how the CIA invented the term 'conspiracy theorist'; Epstein as just one blackmail operation among many; James's confession about what he actually bought with his first Bitcoin; and lots more. Simon's website:
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The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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