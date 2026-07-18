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Larry Sanger

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James Delingpole
Jul 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Larry Sanger, a Philosophy PhD, is the repentant founder of Wikipedia. He chats to James about where it all went wrong, what he has since learned about the true nature of the world, and about what persuaded him to become a Christian. Also on the menu: what is epistemology?; is Jimmy Wales a goodie or a baddie?; can AI ever be our friend? elite paedophil…

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