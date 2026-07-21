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Tony Gosling

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James Delingpole
Jul 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Tony Gosling is a former BBC radio broadcaster who went down the rabbit hole. This episode is mainly about Traitors Of Arnhem, Tony’s book revealing the somewhat mind-blowing truth about Operation Market Garden: that it failed by design rather than accident. Also on the menu: high level Nazi spies; Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands; Bilderberg; A Bridg…

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