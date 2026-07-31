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Mathew Crawford

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James Delingpole
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Mathew Crawford was raised in a family with elite occultist/intelligence services/masonic connections and forcibly enlisted, from a very young age, in the CIA’s remote viewing programme. But he survived to become an educator, entrepreneur , statistician, finance specialist and founder of Rounding the Earth newsletter. In this wide-ranging chat, well wor…

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