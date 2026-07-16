James Delingpole

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Last man Standing's avatar
Last man Standing
12h

Great article James. There are more of us that think like this than you know.

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Vanessa Gray's avatar
Vanessa Gray
10h

Agree it's highly likely she was bumped off by the intelligence agencies. But as to her sitting on an island somewhere with Princess Di, JFK and Charlie Kirk - that's for the birds. You talk about not knowing her. Here is a tribute from someone who did know her. She also did a lot of charity work as well as panto. I bet those that would denigrate her memory didn't mention that? If I could I would attach photos. And no - she isn't wearing purple.

"Most of us know Ann as a formidable politician, a fearless debater, a woman who never seemed to retreat an inch from an argument. They know the television personality with the unmistakable voice, the uncompromising opinions and the razor-sharp wit.

I know that Ann too.

But I was fortunate enough to know the private, deeply compassionate and charitable Ann.

We first met in 2011 at the House of Lords when Ann was Vice-President of The Leprosy Mission England and Wales and I was Head of Marketing and Communications. Our first encounter was, shall we say, robust. Neither of us was inclined to back down and we clashed almost immediately.

Oddly enough, that was the beginning of a friendship that lasted well over a decade.

Mutual respect doesn't always begin with agreement.

I found myself back at the House of Lords a few years later for a fundraising event hosted by Ann and Baroness Cox. It happened to fall on the day of the Brexit vote. I'd voted Remain; Ann, of course, had been firmly on the other side. She simply wouldn't let it go. Throughout the day she kept returning to the subject with mock exasperation, determined to persuade me of the error of my ways. It was vintage Ann—spirited, relentless and thoroughly good-humoured.

Our friendship deepened during two overseas visits with The Leprosy Mission England and Wales to Ethiopia and later Mozambique. Those journeys showed me a side of Ann that the public rarely saw.

She self-funded both trips, not for publicity or headlines, but because she genuinely cared about people affected by leprosy. She used every platform available to her—from newspaper columns to television appearances—to shine a light on a disease that most of the Western world had long forgotten. Her influence helped transform awareness of a condition that still condemns millions to lives of stigma as well as sickness.

In Ethiopia we visited communities living in conditions that were almost impossible to comprehend. Families lived in makeshift shelters. Sanitation was primitive. Poverty was overwhelming. Ann later wrote movingly about people sharing just a handful of pit latrines and crawling through contaminated pathways simply to reach the roadside and beg.

Seeing it with your own eyes was something else entirely.

During that trip almost our entire party succumbed to severe food poisoning. Ann spent more than five hours being violently ill on an old, what she called ‘Charabang’ bus travelling to remote villages.

Most people would have cancelled the visit.

Ann refused.

The following day she carried on visiting projects in intense heat as though sheer determination alone could overcome physical exhaustion. Meanwhile I became so ill that I ended up in hospital. Even then, Ann wouldn't leave until every planned visit had been completed.

What amazed me most wasn't simply her stamina.

It was her mind.

Despite feeling dreadful, she sat through hours of detailed project briefings, frequently disappearing to the bathroom before returning without missing a beat. Later that same day she gave a television interview in which she effortlessly recalled facts, figures and statistics from memory with astonishing precision.

Her intellect really was extraordinary.

Over the years I interviewed Ann several times, first for Radio Newark and later for my Monkey Business podcast. Last year I stayed with her at her home in Devon, where our conversations stretched long into the evening.

Usually they took place over a double brandy.

I committed what Ann regarded as a near-criminal offence by putting ice in mine.

Coming from a naval family, she had strict rules about such things. Gin, she insisted, was for before dinner. Brandy or whisky came afterwards. "It's an utterly ingrained habit," she told me. "If someone asks for gin and tonic after dinner, I'm always shocked."

That was Ann.

Disciplined, traditional and utterly unapologetic.

We certainly didn't agree on everything. She regarded my work as a hypnotherapist as "woo woo". Our discussions about nuclear power became wonderfully animated.

But disagreement never threatened our friendship.

Although being stranded in Africa after a connecting flight was cancelled—with no luggage, an exhausted photographer who was later diagnosed with tuberculosis contracted during the trip, and both of us recovering from food poisoning—wasn't exactly one of our finer moments. Looking back, it became one of those adventures we could eventually laugh about, although it certainly wasn't funny at the time.

In an age where too many people mistake disagreement for dislike, Ann showed me that it was perfectly possible to argue passionately while respecting the person sitting opposite you.

When I once asked her advice about writing a novel and explained I was taking a creative writing course, she looked at me and said simply, "Stop being stupid and just write the book."

Classic Ann.

Blunt. Practical. Exactly what I needed to hear.

Away from the cameras she also possessed a wicked sense of humour and a genuine warmth that many people never witnessed. She adored animals and was delighted that her cat, Alouitious, immediately adopted me during my visit. As a lifelong cat owner myself, I wasn't surprised. Less successful were her pot plants, casualties of a life so busy with broadcasting, writing and public speaking that watering them had become something of an optional extra. I spent part of my stay trying to nurse them back to life.

To the public, Ann Widdecombe was a political force who served as an MP, minister and later an MEP with absolute conviction. She never trimmed her opinions to suit the prevailing mood and, whether people agreed with her or not, they always knew exactly where she stood.

Piers Morgan described her as a "charismatic, combative gem." Jeremy Vine remembered her as a formidable politician with a terrific sense of humour. Both were right.

To me, though, she was simply Ann.

Fiercely intelligent. Incredibly loyal. Wickedly funny. Deeply compassionate. Kind beneath the formidable exterior.

Above all, she possessed an unwavering Christian faith that shaped everything she did, including her tireless work for people living with leprosy, often far from the public gaze. I saw first-hand how those visits affected her. She returned home determined not simply to tell their stories but to persuade others that they mattered.

She believed completely in God and in heaven.

If she was right—and she would undoubtedly tell me she was—I suspect she's already settled into a lively debate with the angels.

Rest in peace, Ann. It was a privilege to know the woman behind the public persona, and I'll miss you enormously." By Rosalyn Palmer

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