James Delingpole

William Finck

James Delingpole
Jun 28, 2025
William Finck is a former New Yorker, now living in the swamps of Florida, whose career has included a period in law enforcement followed by a stint in jail. While in prison he began the research which led him to create Christogonea.org, a resource centre which examines the identity - and eventual fate - of the Children of Israel and asks difficult questions like “Who were the Jews?” and “Was Jesus one of them?” James is duly gobsmacked by Finck’s extraordinary thesis…

