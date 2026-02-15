James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

William Finck

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Feb 15, 2026
∙ Paid

For the second time, James is joined by William Finck - writer, translator, and founder of Christogenea - to push even further into the theological territory most people won’t go near. Scripture, identity, history, race, nationalism: nothing is politely sidestepped.

↓ ↓ ↓

Monetary Metals is providing a true alternative to saving and earning in dollars by …

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 James Delingpole · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture