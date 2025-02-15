Playback speed
Alex Thomson & Son

James Delingpole
Feb 15, 2025
4
Alex Thomson is an independent journalist and regular contributor to UK Column, where he presents under the "Eastern Approaches" platform. Educated at Rugby School and Cambridge, he began his career with a Christian mission in the former Soviet Union before serving as an officer at GCHQ during his twenties. James visited Alex at home with his father, also named Alex, to discuss biblical studies, language, and reality itself.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/writer/alex-thomson-eastern-approaches

For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
