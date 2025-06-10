David A Hughes is a former academic who woke up. He is the author of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 (Palgrave Macmillan, 2024) and Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (Skyhorse, 2024). These provide the big picture for what is going on: the Omniwar against mankind by ruthless, totalitarian, technocratic elite.
You can find him on Substack https://dhughes.substack.com/about
You can download a free copy of his Covid book here https://dhughes.substack.com/p/covid-19-psychological-operations
↓
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
David A Hughes is a former academic who woke up. He is the author of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 (Palgrave Macmillan, 2024) and Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (Skyhorse, 2024). These provide the big picture for what is going on: the Omniwar against mankind by ruthless, totalitarian, technocratic elite.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed