David A Hughes

James Delingpole
Jun 10, 2025
David A Hughes is a former academic who woke up. He is the author of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 (Palgrave Macmillan, 2024) and Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (Skyhorse, 2024). These provide the big picture for what is going on: the Omniwar against mankind by ruthless, totalitarian, technocratic elite.

You can find him on Substack https://dhughes.substack.com/about

You can download a free copy of his Covid book here https://dhughes.substack.com/p/covid-19-psychological-operations

