James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

EM Burlingame

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Jun 03, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

EM Burlingame has been there done that: author, thwarted bloodlines heir, historian, Special Forces veteran, computational science engineer, tech entrepreneur, venture capitalist… He chats to James about his extraordinary background and life experiences, then elaborates on his fascinating and persuasive theory about who runs the world and how. Their business model is the Financial Kill Chain. So long as it exists we will always be poor and oppressed.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture